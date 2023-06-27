Watch the shocking moment a man in the Florida Everglades gets yanked off a boat by a shark, in case you needed more reasons to be terrified of going out on the water this summer

A bull shark comes close to inspect a tourist's camera during an eco tourism shark dive off in Florida. Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A man was bitten by a shark at Florida's Everglades National Park, per Local 10 News.

Video footage showed the man washing his hands in the water before the shark bit his right hand.

The park's representatives told ABC News that "shark bites are extremely uncommon" in the area.

If you thought boat-bashing orcas weren't a big enough reason for you to stay away from the water this summer, check out this video of a shark taking a nip at a guy on a boat in Florida.

An unnamed man at Florida's Everglades National Park thought it was going to be just fine to dip his hands in the water to wash them.

"I wouldn't put your hands in there," a person standing off-camera warned him.

To which he responded: "Ah, two seconds won't do anything."

What appeared to be a shark then emerged from the murky depths, and took a snap at the man's right hand, before releasing him quickly.

The footage, posted to Instagram by a Floridian social media account and obtained by Florida television station Local 10 News, also appeared to show the man falling off the boat and into the water. He was heard screaming in pain while the other people on the boat scrambled to get him back on board.

This man's near-miss with the shark happened on Friday at the Everglades National Park, per Local 10 News. The man was later brought to a local hospital, ABC News and Local 10 News reported, citing the Miami-Dade fire department.

Allyson Gantt, chief of communications and public affairs for Everglades and Dry Tortugas National Parks, told ABC News that the shark that attacked the man was likely a bull shark.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, bull sharks are a "common apex predator" that can be found in the waters of "both the Gulf and Atlantic coasts of Florida."

The commission added that bull sharks are "one of the few shark species that may inhabit freshwater, sometimes venturing hundreds of miles inland via coastal river systems."

The commission's website also said that bull sharks are dangerous, "accounting for the third highest number of attacks on humans."

However, shark bites are extremely uncommon in the Florida Everglades, park officials told ABC News.

Representatives for Everglades National Parks and the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

