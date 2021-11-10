Watch a shooting outside of a Wendy’s drive-thru in North Miami Beach. Police need help

New surveillance video shows the moment when three gunmen shot at an SUV filled with children outside of a Wendy’s in North Miami Beach.

Police are hoping the video will bring in tips on who the shooters are and where cops can find them.

The shooting happened on Saturday in the drive-thru of the Wendy’s, 25 NE 167th St.

NMBPD is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday at 4:30 PM. The driver who is the victim was ordering his food with 6 children in the vehicle and three subjects opened fire. Any information, please call crime stoppers or NMBPD at 949-5500. pic.twitter.com/pzODXeXRG8 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) November 9, 2021

Police say the driver, who had six children in the SUV, was ordering food at the drive-thru when three people began shooting at him.

In the video, the driver gets out of the car and runs as the gunmen continue to shoot at him, some of the bullets hitting the Wendy’s. Someone slowly drives the SUV out of the Wendy’s as the gunmen scatter.

Police say they later found a wounded person in a nearby gas station. The injured person was brought to the hospital.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.