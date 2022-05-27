  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Watch 'Slowest Pitch On Record' To Make A Batter Miss In Major League Baseball

Ron Dicker
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kyle Farmer
    Kyle Farmer
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Andrelton Simmons
    Andrelton Simmons
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Chicago Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons apparently set a Major League Baseball record on Thursday ― but he probably won’t include it in his career highlights. (Watch the video below.)

Simmons filled in at pitcher during a 20-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds and served up lollipops. One of them ― a 44.9 mph lob ― actually made Kyle Farmer swing and miss.

The toss was the “slowest pitch on record to get a whiff in MLB history!” analytics firm Codify wrote on Twitter.

Farmer eventually hit a single off Simmons and the Reds notched five runs off the emergency reliever, USA Today’s For the Win noted. His velocity dipped to as low as 39 mph.

Simmons’ mound appearance follows a recent mop-up job by probable Hall of Fame slugger Albert Pujols, who surrendered two home runs to the San Francisco Giants on May 15 but still managed to get the last three outs for the St. Louis Cardinals in a 15-6 victory.

A dream come true,” said Pujols, who might head to Cooperstown with a 36 ERA.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Video: Fighter fakes walk-away, then lands one-hitter quitter

    Sergio Cossio made a statement in the Lux Fight League 22 main event Thursday in Mexico.

  • Border Patrol Tactical Team Was Ordered to Hold Back Before Confronting the Gunman

    When specially equipped federal immigration agents arrived at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, the local police at the scene would not allow them to go after the gunman who had opened fire on students inside the school, according to two officials briefed on the situation. The agents from Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrived at some point between 12 and 12:10 p.m., according to the officials — far earlier than previously known. But they did not breach t

  • Ron Johnson Literally Blames Uvalde Shooting on ‘CRT’ and ‘Wokeness’

    Fox BusinessSen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) not only said this week that he opposes any new gun laws to address mass shootings, but he also blamed critical race theory and “wokeness” for the horrific Uvalde school massacre that left 19 young children dead.Following the tragic Robb Elementary school slaughter, pro-gun conservatives have suggested everything from “man traps” to “ballistic blankets” to door control to address the never-ending scourge of American mass shootings. At the same time, they’ve ro

  • "I Suddenly Knew It Wasn't Worth It": People Are Sharing The Moment They Realized They Had To Quit Their Job (And Quit Their Manager)

    "When I requested time off two weeks in advance for my stepson's doctor's appointment, my manager said, 'You know...he's not your biological child.'"View Entire Post ›

  • Police waited 45 minutes in school before pursuing shooter

    Nearly 20 officers stood for about 45 minutes in the hallway outside the adjoining Texas classrooms where the gunman killed students and teachers this week before U.S. Border Patrol agents unlocked the door to confront and kill him, authorities said Friday. At least some of the 911 calls made during the Tuesday attack on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde came from inside the connected classrooms where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos was holed up, Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said during a contentious news conference. The commander at the scene believed Ramos was barricaded inside and that the children were not at risk, McCraw said.

  • A 26-year-old Trump-backed congressional candidate appears to be fueling his campaign with trust-fund money

    Bo Hines of North Carolina will become the youngest member of Congress if elected in November.

  • Archaeologists discover ancient Mayan city on construction site

    Archaeologists have uncovered the ruins of an ancient Mayan city filled with palaces, pyramids and plazas on a construction site of what will become an industrial park near Merida, on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. The site, called Xiol, has features of the Mayan Puuc style of architecture, archaeologists said, which is common in the southern Yucatan Peninsula but rare near Merida. "We think more than 4,000 people lived around here," said Carlos Peraza, one of the archaeologists who led the excavation of the city, estimated to have been occupied from 600-900 A.D.

  • As young gunmen turn toward new social networks, old safeguards fail

    Before two 18-year-old men allegedly killed 31 people in separate shootings over the past two weeks, they turned to a variety of social media apps to share troubling private messages. Both men - one killed by police in Uvalde, Texas, and the other charged in the Buffalo shooting - used a combination of disappearing-video app Snapchat, Instagram direct messages, chat app Discord and social app Yubo to meet people and share their violent plans with acquaintances. In Buffalo, the suspect also used

  • Governor saw deadly arrest video months before prosecutors

    With racial tensions still simmering over the killing of George Floyd, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and his top lawyers gathered in a state police conference room in October 2020 to prepare for the fallout from a troubling case closer to home: troopers’ deadly arrest of Ronald Greene. There, they privately watched a crucial body-camera video of the Black motorist’s violent arrest that showed a bruised and bloody Greene going limp and drawing his final breaths — footage that prosecutors, detectives and medical examiners wouldn’t even know existed for another six months. While the Democratic governor has distanced himself from allegations of a cover-up in the explosive case by contending evidence was promptly turned over to authorities, an Associated Press investigation based on interviews and records found that wasn’t the case with the 30-minute video he watched.

  • Nina Dobrev wears daring cherry red cutout dress to amfAR gala at Cannes: 'Flawless'

    "Literally she is the moment!"

  • Yankees and Rays forego live-tweeting game to post gun violence facts

    Two MLB teams used their platform for something different.

  • 'They are killing babies': Texas state senator blames Republicans for anti-gun control stance

    Democrat Roland Gutierrez wondered if the GOP routinely blocks gun control legislation because of money coming in from the NRA.

  • THEN AND NOW: The stars of 'Top Gun' 36 years later

    Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer starred in the classic aviation movie that was released in May 1986. A sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick," is now in theaters.

  • Southern Baptist leaders release secret accused abuser list

    In response to an explosive investigation, top Southern Baptists have released a previously secret list of hundreds of pastors and other church-affiliated personnel accused of sexual abuse. Its existence became widely known Sunday when the independent firm, Guidepost Solutions, included it in its bombshell report detailing how the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee mishandled allegations of sex abuse, stonewalled numerous survivors and prioritized protecting the SBC from liability. Executive Committee leaders Rolland Slade and Willie McLaurin, in a joint statement, called publishing the list “an initial, but important, step towards addressing the scourge of sexual abuse and implementing reform in the Convention."

  • Your home just got a lot smarter thanks to Amazon's Memorial Day device sale — save over $300

    Grab these amazing deals on Amazon Echo, Kindle, and smart TVs.

  • Ford has started delivering the F-150 Lightning

    The first owner of the electric pickup is replacing his gas-powered F-150 with it.

  • After pricy dinner out in Los Angeles, Antetokounmpo jokes “This city’s not for me”

    Don't read too much into this, other than about Antetokounmpo's restaurant preferences.

  • Cops Call BS on Pro-Gun Uvalde Rep’s Wild Claim About Gunman

    Bill Clark/GettyThe pro-gun Republican congressman representing Uvalde, who has come under fire this week for dodging questions on gun control and for previously boasting about opposing gun legislation, claimed on Friday morning that he had received “new information” that school shooter Salvador Ramos was arrested four years ago for threatening to shoot up a school.But that claim is false, authorities confirmed Friday.“This wasn’t hearsay. I got this late last night: ‘The shooter was arrested ye

  • Kevin Costner On Ray Liotta’s Batting Practice As Shoeless Joe In ‘Field Of Dreams’: “God Gave Us That Stunt”

    It wasn’t in the script. Kevin Costner went on social media to pay tribute to his Field of Dreams co-star Ray Liotta, who died today at 67. The Oscar winner, who tried out for his Cal State Fullerton team and went on to star in several baseball-themed movies, recalled the scene when his Ray Kinsella pitches […]

  • ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Adds Warning to Premiere Episode

    The first eight minutes of the Netflix show's premiere, previewed last week, contain graphic images of dead children