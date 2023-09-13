WATCH: Smoke and fire pours from front of school bus in Hyde Park

Crews battled a fire on a school bus during the Wednesday afternoon commute.

Troopers responding to the area of 70 Enneking Parkway in Hyde Park around 3 p.m. for a vehicle fire found the front of a school bus engulfed in flames, according to State Police. Boston firefighters responded and quickly knocked down the fire.

Authorities say the driver was the sole occupant on the bus and there were no reported injuries.

Cell phone video shows smoke pouring from the front of the bus. Fire officials cleared the scene around 3:35 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW