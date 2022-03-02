Watch this ‘solitary and silent’ animal strut across road at Alaska national park

The only wild cat species in Alaska is secretive and elusive — but someone caught it on camera.

A lynx emerged from the snowy trees in Denali National Park and Preserve and strutted across the street, video posted by park rangers shows.

“They are known for their secretive natures, amazing bursts of speed and snowshoe-like large paws,” park rangers said Monday, Feb. 28, on Facebook. “Witnessing this solitary and silent hunter in person is truly a surreal experience.”

Sightings of lynx aren’t very common, according to the National Park Service.

However, in years when hares are more abundant, lynx sightings can increase. They can usually be spotted wandering areas with lots of trees or brush.

Lynx have large feet and long legs to “float” on snow and run at quick speeds. That can help them catch their prey in an ambush.

Park rangers said visitors should always “expect the unexpected” when wandering the park.

“How cool is this?” one person commented on the video. “I know they’re pretty elusive and rarely seen but I love just knowing they’re out there.”

