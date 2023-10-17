Watch this songwriter perform an emotional musical message over the phone for his parents

A Chicago man surprised his parents with a unique pregnancy announcement: He performed a cover of a well-known country song using tweaked lyrics.

JT Garnett, 27, and his wife, Lindy, wanted a memorable way of sharing their pregnancy with JT’s parents, Cyndi and Joe, who live in Westfield, Indiana. They chose to share the news through music.

The couple selected the song "Next Thing You Know" by Jordan Davis, as it tied in with their relationship and Lindy getting pregnant three years into their marriage.

JT adjusted the lyrics slightly, then called his parents and started a video call. He told them he had learned a new song and wanted to play it for them.

Watch Cyndi and Joe's reaction to becoming grandparents after hearing their son's song in the video below.

