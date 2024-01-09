Watch a Sony exec drive an empty electric car onstage using a PS5 controller

Sony shows off its new EV by driving it on stage using a PS5 controller Tomohiro Ohsumi

Sony Honda Mobility's president drove its Afeela EV prototype onstage at CES using a PS5 controller.

The executive said the demo was for the showcase only.

Sony first unveiled an Afeela prototype last year.

You might've used a PlayStation 5 controller to drive a virtual car before — but what about a real one?

That's exactly what Sony did in an attention-grabbing moment at the Consumer Electronic Show on Monday.

Sony Honda Mobility president and COO Izumi Kawanishi brought the company's Afeela electric car — which didn't have anyone inside it — onstage using a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.

In a video from CES, the car's yoke steering wheel appears to turn as the car slowly drives into center stage.

Take a look at the demo at the 29-minute mark of this YouTube video.

It was a flashy display, even for an event known for its ultra-high tech. Though, it appears future Afeela buyers won't be able to use a video game controller to steer the car. Kawanishi noted at the event that the controller was "for the purpose of the tech showcase only."

"However, we believe that software can define new function and value. We want to redefine the relationship between people and mobility," he said.

Kawanishi said the company is partnering with Epic Games to create the car's infotainment system, as well as using Epic Games' Unreal Engine to help train the car's driver assistance feature.

It's the third year Sony has brought an electric car onstage at CES. The company showed a fairly similar-looking Afeela prototype at the event last year and first showed off a concept electric car called the VISION-S in 2020. In 2022, the company announced a partnership with Honda to develop a production car.

Sony has said it plans for the car to hit the US market in 2026. It has not given a price point or anticipated range for the EV.

