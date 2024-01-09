Watch Sony's CES 2024 keynote in under 6 minutes

As it often does in Las Vegas, Sony focused its CES 2024 keynote on some of the company's more esoteric products. To start with, it rolled out the Afeela electric car first introduced last year at CES, but did it with some gaming panache by driving it using a PlayStation DualSense controller. Otherwise, it mostly talked about how the in-vehicle experience is getting smarter thanks to our old friend, artificial intelligence (AI).

Sony also unveiled something else we weren't expecting, namely a new mixed reality headset. Unlike the PlayStation VR 2 consumer model, though, this one is designed for "spatial content creation," so it's designed more for developers, creators and artists than users.

It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip (so it doesn't need to be tethered to a computer) and comes with a controller wand and a smaller ring-sized peripheral. It also sports dual 4K OLEDS microdisplays for a "crisp viewing experience" and allows for "user and space tracking" for mixed reality experiences. There's no word on price, but we should know more when it goes on sale later in 2024.

The company also discussed its latest offerings from Sony Pictures entertainment, some PlayStation stats and more. The press conference went on for 46 minutes, but we've cut it down to just six so you can get the gist as quickly as possible.

