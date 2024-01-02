How to watch South Carolina signees in national all-star games
South Carolina added 16 signees and eight players from the transfer portal on early signing day in December en route to the No. 20-rated recruiting class in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings.
Of USC’s high school signees, eight will participate in the two major All-American games this week.
Here’s a little bit about each future Gamecock and how to watch their national all-star games:
How to watch Under Armour All-American Game
When: Wednesday, 4 p.m.
Where: Orlando, Florida
TV/Stream: ESPN
Gamecocks in the Under Armour All-American Game
All on Team Fire, listed with jersey number. ** Denotes won’t play because of injury.
Dante Reno, four-star QB, No. 10: Reno, the No. 22 quarterback prospect in the nation, was South Carolina’s first commitment in the Class of 2024. He pledged to play for Beamer and the Gamecocks in July of 2022 over Kentucky, N.C. State, Purdue, Virginia and Wake Forest. He’ll join scholarship signal callers LaNorris Sellers and Luke Doty (who played wide receiver in 2023) in South Carolina’s quarterback room next season.
Mason Love, five-star (per Kohl’s) P/K, No. 16: Love announced his commitment to South Carolina in June. The No. 1 punter prospect in the nation, according to Kohl’s rankings, looked like the heir apparent to Kai Kroeger, but starting kicker Mitch Jeter’s decision to enter the transfer portal could expand Love’s role with the Gamecocks next season.
Debron Gatling, three-star WR, No. 81: Originally a Texas A&M commitment, Gatling signed with South Carolina instead. He helped lead Milton High to a state championship and finished the 2023 season with 84 catches for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns — and has more than 3,000 career receiving yards.
Dylan Stewart, five-star edge, No. 2: The highest-rated member of the class, Stewart announced his verbal commitment to South Carolina on Aug. 1. His pledge gave the Gamecocks five-star commitments in back-to-back classes, with wide receiver Nyck Harbor signing with the Gamecocks for 2023. Stewart is the No. 2 edge prospect and No. 17 overall recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
** Kam Pringle, four-star OT, No. 77: Pringle, the No. 6 offensive tackle prospect in the nation (No. 2 recruit in South Carolina), committed to the Gamecocks in January over Clemson, Florida, Georgia, N.C. State and Tennessee. In addition to football, Pringle played basketball and did track in high school. He won the Class 2A shot put and discus championship in 2022.
** Jalewis Solomon, four-star DB, No. 12: Solomon, the No. 9 athlete prospect in the nation, committed to the Gamecocks in October after decommitting from the Auburn Tigers. He has played on both sides of the ball for Schley County High School in Georgia. As a senior, Solomon racked up 1,072 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns along with eight interceptions and 26 tackles, according to MaxPreps.
How to watch All-American Bowl
When: Saturday, 1 p.m.
Where: San Antonio, Texas
TV/Stream: NBC
Gamecocks in the All-American Bowl
Both on the East team
Josiah Thompson, five-star OT: Thompson, the No. 3 offensive tackle prospect in the nation (No. 1 recruit in South Carolina), announced his commitment to South Carolina in April over Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Miami and Tennessee. When now-Alabama offensive line coach Eric Wolford worked at South Carolina, he and Will Muschamp were one of the first to offer Thompson. Beamer’s staff re-offered Thompson in 2020 and made him a top priority.
Fred Johnson, three-star LB: Johnson, the No. 40 linebacker prospect in the nation, announced his commitment to South Carolina in June over Virginia Tech, Rutgers and Duke.