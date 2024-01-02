How to watch South Carolina signees in national all-star games

South Carolina added 16 signees and eight players from the transfer portal on early signing day in December en route to the No. 20-rated recruiting class in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

Of USC’s high school signees, eight will participate in the two major All-American games this week.

Here’s a little bit about each future Gamecock and how to watch their national all-star games:

How to watch Under Armour All-American Game

When: Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Where: Orlando, Florida

TV/Stream: ESPN

Gamecocks in the Under Armour All-American Game

All on Team Fire, listed with jersey number. ** Denotes won’t play because of injury.

How to watch All-American Bowl

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: San Antonio, Texas

TV/Stream: NBC

Gamecocks in the All-American Bowl

Both on the East team

Josiah Thompson, five-star OT: Thompson, the No. 3 offensive tackle prospect in the nation (No. 1 recruit in South Carolina), announced his commitment to South Carolina in April over Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Miami and Tennessee. When now-Alabama offensive line coach Eric Wolford worked at South Carolina, he and Will Muschamp were one of the first to offer Thompson. Beamer’s staff re-offered Thompson in 2020 and made him a top priority.

Fred Johnson, three-star LB: Johnson, the No. 40 linebacker prospect in the nation, announced his commitment to South Carolina in June over Virginia Tech, Rutgers and Duke.