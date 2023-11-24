How to watch South Carolina vs. Clemson football game: TV, time, odds

Rivalry week is upon us.

The South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers face off at Williams-Brice Stadium this weekend with in-state bragging rights — and, in USC’s case, bowl eligibility — on the line.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including how to watch, important storylines, betting odds and more.

What channel is the South Carolina game on?

Who: South Carolina (5-6) vs. No. 24 Clemson (7-4)

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN.com and the ESPN app

On-air announce crew: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst) and Alyssa Lang (sideline reporter)

Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analyst; Chet Tucker, sideline) … See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here. ... For the Tigers’ broadcast, 93.1 in the Columbia area and 105.5 FM in the Clemson area (see all Clemson radio affiliates here)

Satellite radio: Sirius/XM Channel 106 or 190

Series history: Saturday marks the 120th meeting between South Carolina and Clemson since 1896. The Tigers lead the all-time series with a 72-43-4 record, including a 53-32-3 mark in Columbia. Last year’s 31-30 Gamecocks road win saw the end of Clemson’s seven-game win streak.

Injury report, top storylines for the game

Injury report: Juju McDowell is out. Everyone else is questionable. Head coach Shane Beamer said senior Dakereon Joyner has assured him he’s playing Saturday. Joyner was limited in practice this week, as was Trai Jones, Cason Henry and Jaxon Hughes. Beamer also said he doesn’t believe Antwane “Juice” Wells will play against Clemson after the wide receiver announced this week that he’ll return next season.

Palmetto Bowl bragging rights: The South Carolina-Clemson game is an annual contest to determine which team runs the state. One can never truly predict the outcome of such a rivalry game. Last year, quarterback Spencer Rattler led the Gamecocks to a dramatic comeback after being down by as many as 14 points for the 31-30 win.

Bowl game in the balance: South Carolina’s record sits at 5-6 with one game left on the schedule. The Gamecocks must beat Clemson on Saturday in order to clinch a postseason bid. If they lose, they’ll be at the mercy of APR rankings reported for the 2021-22 academic year. Of all the current five-win teams in the country, USA Today reported that South Carolina (with its 983 score) ranks fifth behind Minnesota (992), Rice (987), Mississippi State (985) and Central Florida (984).

Clemson on a roll: The Tigers have won three straight games after a 4-4 start and jumped into the No. 24 spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. While they’re not a candidate for the four-team playoff, Clemson has played its way into a possible postseason game in either the Holiday Bowl or Gator Bowl.

Senior day festivities: South Carolina football will recognize its seniors prior to kickoff. The following is a list of seniors (subject to change) expected to participate in the pregame ceremony: Mario Anderson, Ahmarean Brown, Terrell Dawkins, Marcellas Dial, Nick Gargiulo, DeAngelo Gibbs, B.J. Gibson, Tonka Hemingway, Alex Herrera, Tyreek Johnson, Dakereon Joyner, Trey Knox, Xavier Legette, Eddie Lewis, Isaiah Norris, Spencer Rattler, Ben Rollins, Jesse Sanders, David Spaulding, Jordan Strachan and D.J. Twitty.

Weather forecast for Columbia

Columbia will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s during the game Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

ESPN FPI game prediction

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Clemson an 65.4% chance to win the game.

Point spread for USC Gamecocks vs. Clemson Tigers

The Gamecocks are seven-point underdog against the Tigers, according to VegasInsider’s consensus line. The over/under is 52.5 points.

South Carolina schedule

Clemson schedule