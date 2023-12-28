Watch a South Florida police vehicle stop a runaway Chevy Camaro just like Spider-Man

A police chase came to an abrupt halt Tuesday after Hollywood officers shot a heavy-duty net from one of their cars to stop a Chevrolet Camaro carjacked by a pair of teens, dashcam footage shows.

The 17-year-old boys, police said, walked up to the car’s owner with a gun and demanded his car keys near 900 Hillcrest Dr. around 4:40 p.m. After getting the keys, they took off in the man’s yellow Camaro.

Police say the teens didn’t stop after officers turned on their lights and sirens. As the stolen vehicle fled near Washington Street, officers driving right behind them deployed the net or “grappler.”

The spider-web-like belt entangled in one of the car’s back tires and brought it to a halt in a scene right out of a super hero movie.

A gun thrown from the Camaro was also found, police said.

The teens were charged with carjacking. One of them was also charged with fleeing police and leaving the scene of a crash. Because they are minors, the Miami Herald is not naming them.