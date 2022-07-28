Watch a South Florida tortoise reunite with its human parents after a slow police chase

A South Florida tortoise was reunited Thursday with its owners after escaping from home and leading police in a slow-speed chase, according to authorities.

Pembroke Pines police officers responded Monday afternoon to a call of a loose tortoise in the 500 block of Southwest 201st Avenue, police spokesperson Amanda Conwell told the Miami Herald. Police say the tortoise led officers on a slow, slow, slow speed chase.

Officers safely wrangled the tortoise and left it in the care of an animal sanctuary until its owners could be found, police said.

Further investigation revealed that the tortoise, later identified as Donatello, had escaped from its owners’ backyard after a gardener left a fence open.

On Thursday afternoon, Donatello was reunited with its human parents in a tender-hearted moment caught on video.

“What are you doing here?” Donatello’s mom can be heard saying in Spanish.