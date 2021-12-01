Watch: Southlake police investigate porta potty arson that damaged building, trailer

The Southlake Department of Public Safety is seeking help to identify men involved in lighting fireworks inside a porta potty about two weeks ago.

The incident, which occurred on Nov. 18 around 7:45 p.m. at a construction site near the 1300 block of Brumlow Avenue, is being investigated as arson, a second-degree felony, after the porta potty exploded and fire damaged a nearby building and trailer, police said.

“If there’s any silver lining, it’s that no one was hurt or killed,” a Facebook post by the Southlake Department of Public Safety said. “Fair audience, DON’T be those people in the comments mouthing off about ‘kids being kids,’ or how ‘you used to do way much worse when you were young.’ This isn’t your neighborhood Facebook page where stuff like that is going to fly. This is a serious crime. This is a felony.”

The suspect who lit the fireworks inside the porta potty is described as a white male in his late teens or early 20s who was wearing a dark hoodie, khaki shorts and white tennis shoes. The department does not have information on the second suspect, who was driving a silver or white Ford F-150 that drove off from the scene.

The truck had black rims, a hitch, a sunroof and a hard black bed cover, the department said.

Here's another angle of Suspect Number Two waiting in the truck as his friend commits arson. pic.twitter.com/tbvvW9gpda — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) November 30, 2021

“It did a little recon by driving through the parking lot a few times before finally backing into a little area that looked concealed from view,” the Facebook post read.

A video of the incident shows the man running into the porta potty, and after a few seconds, popping noises begin to be heard.

“The first few fireworks went off pretty softly, but then it really hit the fan when whatever monster firework he dropped in there exploded,” the Facebook post said. “The Porta Potty engulfed in flames and sparkles and the truck sped off like crazy. Southlake Fire responded quickly after to put out the fire.”

Anyone with information about the arson should call Crime Analyst Diana Smith at (817) 748-8915 or email her at DSmith@ci.southlake.tx.us.