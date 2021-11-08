Watch SpaceX bring 4 astronauts back to Earth from the space station. They're set to splash into the ocean Monday night.

Morgan McFall-Johnsen
·3 min read
crew 2 astronauts spacex nasa
The Crew-2 astronauts pose during a training session at the SpaceX training facility in Hawthorne, California. SpaceX

SpaceX is set to complete its second full astronaut mission for NASA on Monday, when four astronauts will ride the company's Crew Dragon spaceship from the International Space Station (ISS), through Earth's atmosphere, to an ocean splashdown.

SpaceX launched the NASA mission, called Crew-2, to the ISS in April, carrying astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency. They flew on the same Crew Dragon capsule, Endeavour, that carried SpaceX's first crewed test flight to the ISS in 2020.

spacex crew dragon spaceship docked to space station
Crew Dragon Endeavour shortly before undocking from the International Space Station on November 8, 2021, as seen on NASA's livestream. NASA

The Crew-2 astronauts have been on the space station for six months, conducting spacewalks, doing maintenance, and running science experiments, including growing hot chilis in space. Now their shift is over and they're once again sealed in the Endeavour spaceship.

The capsule undocked from the ISS at 2:05 p.m. ET, firing its thrusters to back away from the station. If everything goes as planned, Endeavour will orbit Earth for about eight hours, lining up with its pre-established landing spot in the Gulf of Mexico. Then Endeavour will fire its thrusters to push itself into a fall back to Earth, plow through the atmosphere, release parachutes, and splash down off the coast of Pensacola, Florida at 10:33 p.m. ET.

Watch the return trip live via NASA's broadcast, below.

Unlike the astronauts who flew aboard Crew Dragon before them, Kimbrough, McArthur, Hoshide, and Pesquet will wear diapers during their return journey. That's because the astronauts recently discovered a leak in the spaceship's toilet system. SpaceX executives said the company fixed the issue for future flights, but can't fix Endeavour's toilet until the spaceship is back on Earth.

demo2 splashdown parachutes crew dragon landing spacex
Crew Dragon Endeavour parachutes into the Gulf of Mexico with astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board, August 2, 2020. NASA/Bill Ingalls

SpaceX is set to launch its next mission, Crew-3, on Wednesday at 9:03 p.m. ET, aboard a different Crew Dragon capsule. Those four astronauts - NASA's Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari, and Kayla Barron, along with ESA's Matthias Maurer - will replace Crew-2 on the ISS.

They were originally supposed to launch on Halloween, but their mission was delayed by weather and a minor medical issue with one of the astronauts. NASA has not disclosed details about the medical issue or which astronaut was affected, though the agency noted that the issue was not an emergency and not COVID-19-related.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NASA-SpaceX crew begins return voyage from International Space Station

    Four astronauts who arrived at the International Space Station in April for a long-duration science mission began their return voyage to Earth on Monday as their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule separated from the orbiting laboratory for a flight home. The Dragon vehicle, dubbed Endeavour, undocked from the space station as planned shortly after 2 p.m. Eastern time (1900 GMT) in a process carried live by a NASA webcast, with video showing the astronauts strapped into the cabin wearing their helmeted white flight suits. Operating autonomously, the spacecraft was programmed in advance to begin its departure with a 90-minute fly-around of the space station, allowing the crew to take a series of survey photographs of the orbiting outpost, circling the globe some 250 miles (400 km) high.

  • High wind delays SpaceX crew homecoming after 6 months aloft

    High wind off the Florida coast has prompted SpaceX to delay the return of four space station astronauts in orbit since spring. The U.S., French and Japanese astronauts were supposed to leave the International Space Station on Sunday, with their capsule splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday morning. SpaceX still is aiming for a Wednesday night launch, at the earliest, of their replacements.

  • Four station astronauts catch ride with SpaceX back home

    Four astronauts in orbit since spring headed back to Earth on Monday, aiming for a late night splashdown off the Florida coast. The undocking of their SpaceX capsule from the International Space Station also paved the way for a launch of their four replacements as early as Wednesday night. The newcomers were scheduled to launch first, but NASA switched the order because of bad weather and an astronaut's undisclosed medical condition.

  • SpaceX and NASA delayed 4 astronauts returning from ISS, but the rescheduled flight is 12 hours quicker - meaning less time wearing diapers designed to cope with a leaky toilet

    The SpaceX astronauts on the Crew-2 mission have to wear "undergarments" because of a toilet leak on the Crew Dragon craft.

  • Astronauts return after International Space Station plumbing problem

    Astronauts will return to earth from the International Space Station where their capsule had a little bit of a plumbing problem.

  • Welcome home! How to watch NASA SpaceX Crew-2 splashdown in Florida tonight

    SpaceX Crew-2 is set to return from the International Space Station tonight. Here's how to watch the splashdown live on FLORIDATODAY.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Britain's prime minister said too many elderly were going into hospital and encouraged people to get booster shots. * Singapore expects approval for Pfizer's vaccine for children aged 5-11 late this month.

  • Macy's to lift minimum wage to $15 an hour as labor market tightens

    A nationwide labor shortage driven by the pandemic has spurred retailers to raise wages and provide more benefits this year, with many worried that they will not have enough workers in stores and warehouses during the holiday shopping season. In September, Amazon.com Inc said it had increased its average starting wage in the United States to more than $18 an hour, while Walmart Inc has also touted raises in average hourly wages this year. Macy's also said it would invest to increase compensation and benefits for employees across the company, and spend $35 million on a debt-free education benefit program for U.S. workers over the next four years.

  • High wind delays SpaceX crew’s homecoming after 6 months in orbit

    High wind off the Florida coast has prompted SpaceX to delay the return of four space station astronauts in orbit since spring.

  • Social media reacts to official's no face mask call in No. 17 Kentucky's loss to Tennessee

    Kentucky's game against Tennessee went down to the wire, but a no call late in the fourth quarter turned out to be a game changer.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 250 million on Monday as some countries in eastern Europe experience record outbreaks, even as the Delta variant surge eases and many nations resume trade and tourism. The daily average number of cases has fallen by 36% over the past three months, according to a Reuters analysis, but the virus is still infecting 50 million people worldwide every 90 days due to the highly transmissible Delta variant. Travellers excited at the prospect of seeing family and friends in the United States for the first time since the pandemic started took off early on Monday from London, Paris and other cities following the lifting of U.S. travel restrictions.

  • Mock-ups of U.S. warships detected in China

    China's military has built targets that resemble U.S. Navy warships in the Taklamakan desert in the northwestern Xinjiang region, according to satellite images captured by Maxar.Why it matters: The mock-ups of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and destroyer reflect the Chinese government's efforts to expand anti-carrier capabilities, "specifically against the U.S. Navy," per Reuters.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. American officials and experts have raised

  • Elon Musk changes his Twitter name to 'Lorde Edge' - and some users see it as a nod to dogecoin

    The world's richest man now wants to be known as "Lorde Edge" based in a new location called "Trollheim."

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Jumped on Monday

    The value of cryptocurrencies jumped over the weekend and that momentum continued early in Monday trading. Crypto has been volatile all year, but the trading trends are moving higher as people become more comfortable owning cryptocurrency and the government starts to take it more seriously. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is up 6.1% and is trading right at $66,000 at 1:20 p.m. EST.

  • With Afghanistan off-limits, US hunts for safe airspace as Mideast mission continues

    “The question is, over the horizon capability to do what?” former Air Combat Command head Hawk Carlisle said. “There’s a lot of stuff that still has to be worked out.”

  • Pelicans on migration superhighway stir trouble at Israeli fisheries

    Thousands of pelicans on their exhausting journey south this autumn are on the hunt for food, and authorities in Israel have set up pelican-friendly reservoirs to protect commercial fisheries. An estimated 45,000 of those are hungry pelicans, among the largest of migrating birds, who have a taste for fish raised by Israeli farmers. One solution is to offer them alternative cuisine in a key location, and about 2.5 tonnes of second-rate fish have been put into a designated pond in Mishmar Hasharon, a communal kibbutz near Israel's Mediterranean coast where the pelicans are welcome to feast.

  • This Is the "Bad News" About COVID Right Now, Virus Expert Warns

    The coronavirus has been circulating in the U.S. for close to two years now. During this unprecedented time, the country has experienced several waves of high surges and declines. COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths reached new heights over the summer due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing rate of vaccinations. But over the past few months, things have quickly moved in the right direction. In early October, daily cases dropped below 100,000 for the first time since early Aug

  • 94% of Republicans believe or are unsure of at least 1 falsehood about COVID-19 or the vaccines

    62% of Democrats and 79% of independents also either believe or are unsure about at least one common COVID-19 or vaccine-related falsehood.

  • Top general stresses America's need to adapt to historic power shifts

    Science is advancing at warp speed while we humans progress at sludge speed, too oblivious to recognize that the changes from which we now recoil will be dwarfed by those of the next five or 10 years.

  • China's Xi lays way for third term in power at party meeting

    China's leader Xi Jinping appears to be laying the foundation for a third term in power as top officials of the all-powerful Communist Party meet this week in Beijing. The official Xinhua News Agency said president and party General Secretary Xi issued a draft resolution on the party’s “major achievements and historical experience” at the Central Committee’s plenary session that opened on Monday. Scholars say that will mark the party’s third major statement on its 100-year history, shoring up Xi’s status as an equal to founder of the Chinese People’s Republic Mao Zedong and his successor Deng Xiaoping, who oversaw crucial economic reforms.