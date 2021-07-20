Watch SpaceX fire up one of the world's biggest rocket boosters, Super Heavy, for the first time ahead of Starship's planned orbital launch

Kate Duffy
·2 min read
spacex starship sn15 landing success happy elon musk
SpaceX is testing out the Super Heavy rocket booster before the Starship spacecraft launches into orbit. SpaceX; Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images

  • SpaceX fired up the Super Heavy booster for its Starship rocket for the first time on Monday.

  • Super Heavy's test takes SpaceX a small step closer to taking humans to Mars in Starship.

  • "Full test duration firing of 3 Raptors on Super Heavy Booster!" SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

SpaceX fired up its Super Heavy rocket booster for the first time on Monday, bringing the company closer to launching its Starship to Mars.

Starship, SpaceX's mega-rocket system, is made of two parts - a ship and a Super Heavy booster, designed to heave the craft into orbit.

This Super Heavy prototype, also known as Booster 3, is one of the world's largest rocket boosters.

A video published by tourist information site South Padre Island showed that the 23-story Super Heavy fired three raptor engines for the first time on Monday. The booster remained still.

The static-fire test took place at SpaceX's Starbase facility in southern Texas, not far from Boca Chica and Brownsville.

"Full test duration firing of 3 Raptors on Super Heavy Booster!" SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted. He said that SpaceX might later try to fire nine engines on Booster 3, depending on the progress it makes with Booster 4.

Super Heavy's static fire test takes SpaceX a step closer to achieving its eventual goal of taking humans to Mars and beyond.

The company successfully launched and landed the latest prototype of its 16-story spaceship, SN15, in May. The 160-story Starship rocket will sit on top of the Super Heavy booster before the whole spacecraft blasts into orbit.

SpaceX has not set a date for Starship's first orbital mission. SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell said the company is "shooting for July." The Federal Aviation Administration is yet to approve the orbital launch or the launch tower which supports Starship.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China unveils 600 kph maglev train - state media

    China unveiled a maglev train capable of a top speed of 600 kph on Tuesday, state media said. The maximum speed would make the train, self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally. Using electro-magnetic force, the maglev train "levitates" above the track with no contact between body and rail.

  • Russia unveils new fighter, Putin hails country's air power

    With much fanfare, Russian aircraft makers on Tuesday unveiled a prototype of a new fighter jet that features stealth capabilities and other advanced characteristics. Russian President Vladimir Putin inspected the prospective warplane displayed at the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow. The new design has been developed by aircraft maker Sukhoi under the LTS program — a Russian acronym for the Light Tactical Aircraft.

  • Blue Origin Becomes the First Company to Take a Paying Passenger to Space. What It Means for Investors.

    The 10-minute flight from a tiny town in Texas to the edge of space is the second successful launch in a matter of weeks for the fledgling commercial space industry.

  • Ignore Jeff Bezos Going to Space. Tesla’s Elon Musk Is the Real Winner.

    Rich people spending money has always been a thing. But it's Tesla's CEO who is changing space travel.

  • How to watch the countdown to Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suborbital space trip (and why)

    UPDATE: ‘Best day ever!’ Blue Origin sends Jeff Bezos on suborbital trip with oldest and youngest spacefliers Original story: VAN HORN, Texas — More than two decades after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos created Blue Origin, his privately held space company is finally sending people on a suborbital space trip — and one of those people is Bezos himself. How are Bezos and his three crewmates traveling? How can you see how it all turns out? And why the heck is the world’s richest person riding a rocket s

  • Bezos Becomes Second Rich Man to Take Joyride in Space

    YouTubeThe world’s richest man was blasted into space on his own rocket Tuesday morning with his brother, an octogenarian aviation pioneer, and a Dutch teen who graduated high school last year.Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos lifted off at 9:11 a.m. ET alongside his younger brother (and volunteer firefighter) Mark, 82-year-old aerospace legend Wally Funk—who trained as an astronaut in the 1960s but never left Earth—and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen of the Netherlands, a paying cus

  • Senator Warren questions Lockheed's antitrust solution to buy Aerojet

    U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has asked the Federal Trade Commission to take a tougher look at defense industry mergers, questioning a proposal from Lockheed Martin that would allow it to buy the biggest independent maker of rocket motors, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings. The Democratic senator, who has a keen interest in corporate behavior, asked the FTC to examine the premise and efficacy of internal firewalls like those Lockheed proposes to prevent it from gaining a competitive advantage over peers once the deal closes, according to a July 16 letter seen by Reuters. Lockheed Martin announced a $4.4 billion agreement to buy Aerojet late last year, a deal that has raised eyebrows because it would give Lockheed - the No. 1 defense contractor - ownership of a vital piece of the U.S. missile industry whose motors are used in everything from the homeland missile shield to Stinger missiles.

  • The US Army tried portable nuclear power at remote bases 60 years ago – it didn't go well

    Part of a portable nuclear power plant arrives at Camp Century in 1960. Bettmann Archive/Getty ImagesIn a tunnel 40 feet beneath the surface of the Greenland ice sheet, a Geiger counter screamed. It was 1964, the height of the Cold War. U.S. soldiers in the tunnel, 800 miles from the North Pole, were dismantling the Army’s first portable nuclear reactor. Commanding Officer Joseph Franklin grabbed the radiation detector, ordered his men out and did a quick survey before retreating from the reacto

  • NASA's Hubble Space Telescope photographed colliding galaxies after recovering from a month-long mystery glitch

    Hubble's first new photos show two colliding galaxies and one long galactic spiral. The telescope is also observing star clusters and Jupiter auroras.

  • Jeff Bezos space flight: Blue Origin lands as Amazon founder returns from stellar voyage - live updates

    Successful first crewed launch of Blue Origin Capsule lands safely after 10-minute flight Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, 18-year-old Oliver Daemen and 82-year-old Wally Funk celebrate feat Capsule had biggest windows ever flown in space giving unique views of Earth Blue Origin blasted off - and landed safely - sending Jeff Bezos and its three crew members up towards space and making history for private space flight. The rocket lifted off at 2.15pm UK time, taking off from Blue Origin's Launch Site One

  • Jeff Bezos launches to space aboard New Shepard rocket ship

    The world's richest man and three other passengers return safely just 11 minutes after take-off.

  • From his honeymoon, Tony Buzbee takes a swipe at Deshaun Watson

    Lawyer Tony Buzbee hasn’t said much lately about the 22 cases he’s handling against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Monday, Buzbee took a swipe at Watson while on a honeymoon. “I’m not a big spa guy, and I abhor someone I don’t know touching me; but I had been at the beach, and had some [more]

  • Cargo Jet Does Face-Plant After Mangled Maintenance Check

    A Boeing 787 Dreamliner being operated by British Airways for a dedicated cargo-only flight to Frankfurt, Germany, fell on its chin last week during preflight maintenance when a procedural mistake caused the nose landing gear to collapse at Heathrow London Airport. Two persons were slightly injured and the plane was damaged, according to the incident report. The U.K. Air Accidents Investigation Branch said the accident happened because a mechanic in charge of inserting a locking pin into the lan

  • Watch Jeff Bezos launch to the edge of space on Blue Origin's first passenger flight

    Bezos and his companions are due to experience a rocket launch, skim the edge of space, then plunge to a parachute landing in just 11 minutes.

  • A spacecraft is named after Ellison Onizuka, NASA's first Asian American astronaut

    Ellison Onizuka, the first Asian American astronaut, was recently honored with a NASA spacecraft named after him. A fallen hero: Aerospace company Northrop Grumman named its NG-16 Cygnus spacecraft S.S. Ellison Onizuka after the astronaut died along with six other crew members in the tragic Space Shuttle Challenger mishap on Jan. 28, 1986, reported the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. NASA uses the robotic resupply spacecraft to deliver cargo, such as equipment and other supplies, to the International Space Station.

  • Kenyan fuel tanker explodes killing at least 13

    People rushed to the scene of the crash to siphon petrol when the explosion occurred.

  • Amazon's Jeff Bezos to deliver history with first all-civilian suborbital flight

    Blue Origin is set to make history as it launches a crew including Amazon's Jeff Bezos to space. The suborbital flight will be the first with an all-civilian crew.

  • Pandemic recovery to push emissions to all-time high - IEA

    The global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic is set to drive emissions of greenhouse gases that stoke climate change to all-time highs, the Paris-based International Energy Agency said in a report on Tuesday. "We estimate that full and timely implementation of the economic recovery measures announced to date would result in CO2 emissions climbing to record levels in 2023, continuing to rise thereafter," it said. Spending plans for clean energy allocated by governments around the world in the second quarter add up to $380 billion, making up just 2% of their total stimulus funds in response to the pandemic, the IEA said.

  • UAE's top prince in Saudi Arabia for talks with crown prince

    Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince visited Saudi Arabia for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday following weeks of speculation about the growing rift between the two leaders. The meeting between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, 60, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 35, also came a day after their energy ministers announced a compromise on oil production quotas that had been preceded by rare public commentary between the OPEC allies. The state-owned Saudi Press Agency reported few details about the meeting, describing it as a discussion on the “deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries” and “the latest regional and international developments.”

  • Dwayne Johnson Says Emily Blunt Is 'The Female Version of Indiana Jones' in Jungle Cruise

    Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson star in Disney's Jungle Cruise, which hits theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30