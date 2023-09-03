Watch SpaceX launch 21 Starlink satellites tonight

SpaceX will launch 21 more of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit tonight (Sept. 3), and you can watch the action live.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink spacecraft is scheduled to lift off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center tonight at 7:25 p.m. EDT (2325 GMT).

Watch the liftoff live here at Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX, or directly via the company. Coverage is expected to begin five minutes before launch.

a black and white spacex falcon 9 rocket launches into a blue sky.

If all goes according to plan, the Falcon 9's first stage will come back to Earth safely: It will touch down about 8.5 minutes after liftoff on the drone ship Just Read the Instructions, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

It will be the 10th launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description.

The Falcon 9's upper stage will keep on flying, eventually deploying the 21 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO) about 65 minutes after liftoff.

Today is a big day for SpaceX. The company also plans to bring home the four astronauts of its Crew-6 mission, who have been at the International Space Station (ISS) since March.

Crew-6's Crew Dragon capsule, named Endeavour, is scheduled to depart the ISS a little after 7 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT) today. It will splash down in the ocean off the Florida coast at around 12:17 a.m. EDT (0417 GMT). You can watch these milestones here at Space.com.