Watch SpaceX launch 22 Starlink satellites early Friday

distant shot of a rocket launching into a gray sky with exhaust billowing near the launch pad

SpaceX will launch 22 more of its Starlink internet satellites early Friday (Aug. 11), and you can watch the action live.

A Falcon 9 rocket topped with the Starlink spacecraft is scheduled to lift off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Friday at 12:27 a.m. EDT (0427 GMT).

Watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX, or directly via the company. Coverage will begin about five minutes before launch.

Related: Starlink satellite train: How to see and track it in the night sky

distant shot of a rocket launching into a gray sky with exhaust billowing near the launch pad

If all goes according to plan, the Falcon 9's first stage will come back to Earth, landing at sea on the drone ship Just Read the Instructions about 8.5 minutes after launch.

It will be the ninth launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description.

The Falcon 9's upper stage, meanwhile, will continue hauling the 22 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit, where they will be deployed about 65 minutes after liftoff.

RELATED STORIES:

— SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches for record-breaking 16th time, lands on ship at sea

— 8 ways that SpaceX has transformed spaceflight

— SpaceX Starlink satellites had to make 25,000 collision-avoidance maneuvers in just 6 months — and it will only get worse

Friday morning's launch is part of a very busy spaceflight stretch. For example, on Thursday (Aug. 10), Virgin Galactic launched its second-ever commercial mission, sending three private passengers — including the first mother-daughter duo and the first former Olympian — to suborbital space.

And at 7:10 p.m. EDT (2310 GMT) on Thursday, Russia plans to launch the Luna 25 lander, its first moon mission since 1976. You can watch the Luna 25 liftoff here on Space.com, courtesy of the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 3:35 p.m. EDT on Aug. 10 with the new target launch time of 12:27 a.m. EDT on Aug. 11.