Watch SpaceX launch 22 Starlink satellites to orbit tonight

SpaceX plans to launch another batch of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit tonight (July 27), and you can watch the action live.

Elon Musk's company plans to launch 22 Starlink spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station tonight at 10:20 p.m. EDT (0220 GMT on July 28).

You can watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX, or directly via the company. Coverage is expected to begin about five minutes before liftoff.

A black-and-white SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches into a blue sky.

If all goes according to plan, the Falcon 9's first stage will come back for a landing about 8.5 minutes after liftoff, on the SpaceX droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas. It will be the 15th launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description.

That will be just one short of SpaceX's reuse record, which is currently held by two different Falcon 9 first stages.

The Falcon 9's upper stage, meanwhile, will continue hauling the 22 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit, eventually deploying them there about 65 minutes after liftoff.

SLD 45 has the opportunity to make history tonight, as we support two launches between 02:04 UTC and 04:44 UTC. This could represent the shortest time between launches from the ER on record. The previous was 1 hour 37 minutes on Sept. 12, 1966 when Gemini 11 & Titan-11 launched. pic.twitter.com/4GyOULazSJJuly 27, 2023

Tonight's Starlink launch was supposed to be part of a record-breaking doubleheader: SpaceX had been planning to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, which is next door to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, at 11:04 p.m. EDT tonight (0304 GMT on Friday, July 28).

If both rockets had gone up on time, that 44-minute gap would have been the shortest ever between two launches from the U.S. East Coast. The current mark is 97 minutes, set way back in 1966.

But SpaceX called off tonight's planned Heavy liftoff, citing the need to "complete vehicle checkouts." The company is now planning to launch the Falcon Heavy mission on Friday night (July 28).