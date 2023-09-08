Watch SpaceX launch 22 Starlink satellites to orbit tonight

Update for 8:50 p.m. EDT: SpaceX is now targeting 11:12 p.m. EDT (0312 GMT on Sept. 9) for the launch of its next 22 Starlink internet satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida after waving off a 7:56 p.m. EDT target. Another backup time of 11:30 p.m. EDT (0330 GMT) is also available, if needed.

SpaceX plans to launch 22 more of its Starlink internet satellites to low Earth orbit tonight (Sept. 8), and you can watch the action live.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch the Starlink spacecraft from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida tonight (Sept. 8) at 11:12 p.m. EDT (0312 GMT).

Watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX, or directly via the company. Coverage is expected to begin about five minutes before liftoff. SpaceX initially had targeted a 7:56 p.m. EDT launch time, but pushed later into its window. Another opportunity is available at 11:30 p.m. EDT (0330 GMT), if needed.

a white and black spacex falcon 9 rocket launches into a blue sky with the ocean in the background.

The Falcon 9's first stage will come back to Earth for a landing about 8.5 minutes after liftoff tonight, if all goes according to plan. It will touch down on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

It will be the seventh launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description.

The 22 Starlink satellites are scheduled to deploy from the Falcon 9's upper stage about 65 minutes after launch.

Tonight's launch will be the 63rd of 2023 for SpaceX, extending the company's record for a single year. The previous mark, 61, was set in 2022.

More than half of this year's liftoffs have been dedicated to building out Starlink, SpaceX's internet megaconstellation, which currently consists of more than 4,600 operational satellites.