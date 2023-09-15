Watch SpaceX launch live: Liftoff set for Friday evening at Florida's Cape Canaveral

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, FL Thursday, August 31, 2023. The rocket is carrying 22 Starlink satellites.

SpaceX is planning to launch its Falcon 9 rocket containing 22 Starlink satellites at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Friday evening.

The 22 Starlink satellites are scheduled to be launched at 11:38 p.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral, about 55 miles east of Orlando and along the Atlantic coast. The launch is a backup from the initially planned Thursday evening liftoff, which was postponed to Friday.

The livestream of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff and will be broadcast on SpaceX's account on X, formerly Twitter. Launch livestreams used to be broadcast on SpaceX's YouTube channel, but this move pairs Elon Musk's space company with his social media platform.

Once launched, the Falcon 9 rocket will send the satellites to low-Earth orbit.

After the first stage separation, the Falcon 9 is set to land on Just Read the Instructions drone ship, which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Watch: NASA astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts lift off to the ISS

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: SpaceX launch live stream: Watch Friday liftoff from Cape Canaveral