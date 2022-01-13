Watch: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 105 small satellites

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 105 small satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and successfully landed the booster for reuse. Watch how the launch unfolded.

