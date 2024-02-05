Watch what it’s like to spend a night at the new hotel in the Florida Everglades

A hotel that recently reopened in the Everglades provides protection from the humidity, bugs and flooding from sea level rise. This time builders put the hotel on 13-foot stilts and made the rooms out of shipping containers with hurricane-grade windows to keep the hotel from being wiped out again.

Sleeping over at Flamingo Lodge allows you to roll out of bed and open your balcony door to patio seating and a view of the glistening Florida Bay. The hotel has all the sleepover essentials you need from cold air conditioning to a hot shower.

READ MORE: More sunrises, more stars. Staying overnight in the Everglades at the new Flamingo Lodge

When the Miami Herald spent the night at the lodge, we grabbed breakfast at the recently opened restaurant next to the lodge before heading over to ranger-led tours, like the 8:30 a.m. three-hour expenditure on Florida Bay. We got to see plenty of wildlife up close including roseate spoonbills, manatees and a crocodile. The program is free with park entrance, and all paddling equipment is included, Friday through Wednesday.

There are several other things you can do in Flamingo too. A boat tour departs from the marina every hour, bikes are available to rent and there are bird and plant walks led by park rangers.

Watch our TikTok showing what it was like at the Flamingo Lodge: