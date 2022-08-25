WATCH: Standoff involving officers and Ricky Shiffer, who tried to breach FBI office in Cincinnati

The shootout in Clinton County that left Ricky Shiffer dead hours after he tried to breach the FBI office in Cincinnati was captured on dash cam.

Wednesday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office released dash cam video recorded by deputies Aug. 11 that involved shots being exchanged between Shiffer and law enforcement.

>> RELATED: Suspect in standoff after attempted breach of FBI office is shot dead by law enforcement

Our news partner, WCPO-TV in Cincinnati, shared portions of the video, which is 7 hours in length, with News Center 7.

Shiffer, who was wearing body armor, was killed by gunfire during the hours-long standoff in Clinton County.

FBI spokesman Todd Lindgren released this statement from the Cincinnati office the day of the incident: “The FBI is now reviewing this agent-involved shooting. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances.”

A separate federal law enforcement source tells CNN that authorities are looking into whether Shiffer had ties to any group that participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol or if he participated himself.



