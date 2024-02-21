WATCH: Stolen vehicle catches fire on I-275 in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A stolen vehicle caught fire Tuesday night along Interstate 275 near St. Petersburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A Florida Department of Transportation traffic camera in the southbound lanes of I-275 near 38th Avenue North showed firefighters putting out the fire.

The vehicle was stolen and there was no one inside, according to FHP.

No other details were immediately available.

