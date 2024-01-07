Watch the storm: Live cams from Hampton Beach, Rye and southern Maine beaches
Want to see how New Hampshire Seacoast and southern Maine are looking amid the winter storm? There are webcams positioned around the region to give you a glimpse.
The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, has issued a winter storm warning that runs until Sunday evening.
You can keep an eye on the storm with live cams from Hampton Beach to Rye to Kennebunkport to York Beach in Maine. Some may not be in service 24-7-365, but we are sharing them all here:
Exeter, NH
Rye, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Star Island, Isles of Shoals
Southern, Maine
Cape Porpoise, Maine
Kennebunkport, Maine
Ogunquit, Maine
York, Maine
Bar Harbor, Maine
This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Watch storm: Hampton Beach, Rye NH and southern Maine live cams