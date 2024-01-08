How to watch or stream the 2024 Golden Globes

The 2024 Golden Globes are hours away, with the red carpet gearing up and the nominees getting ready to get an answer to the big question: Did they win?

Honoring both the film and television industry, the awards ceremony is back after a few recent rocky years in its history.

This year, “Barbie” leads the movie nominations with nine, while HBO's “Succession” was the most nominated show, also up for nine Golden Globe awards. Comedian Jo Koy is hosting the awards ceremony, which takes place this weekend.

Since 1944, the Golden Globes have been handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association or HFPA. It rose to prominence in the 1990s when it began collecting tens of millions of dollars in licensing fees annually for the awards, especially after beginning a long-running partnership with NBC, Variety reports. (TODAY and NBC are both owned by the same parent company, NBC Universal.)

However, the HFPA came under scrutiny in 2021 after the Los Angeles Times reported in an exposé that there were no Black members in the voting body.

NBC decided not to carry the 2022 telecast and then in June 2023, the HFPA shuttered and sold the awards show to Dick Clark Productions and Todd Boehly’s Eldridge.

But this year, the Golden Globes are back and many stars are expected to be in attendance. Here's what to know about the upcoming ceremony, including how to watch the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

When are the 2024 Golden Globes?

Hosted by comedian Jo Koy, the ceremony will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 7.

How to watch the 2024 Golden Globe Awards ceremony

The ceremony will air live on CBS.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can watch the Golden Globes live and on demand in the U.S.

Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

Those without a cable subscription should be able to access the ceremony through subscription services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV, many of which offer a free trial.

How to watch the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet pre-show

Variety and Entertainment Tonight are hosting the official pre-show, which will stream live from the red carpet from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Variety.com, ETOnline.com, GoldenGlobes.com and YouTube.

People can also tune in to the pre-show and stream it on the following platforms: Mixible on Paramount+, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Roku Channels, Amazon Channels, Sling TV, VUIT, Vizio Live Watch and Local Now, CBS News Mobile App and CBS News Streaming which can be found on Paramount+, Hulu Live TV, YouTube Channels, Pluto TV, Amazon Channels, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, VIZIO Watch Free, LG Channels, Google TV, Hisense VIDAA TV, Roku Channels, Sling and Fubo TV.

Who is nominated for awards?

In movies, “Barbie” leads with nine nominations in a range of categories, followed by “Oppenheimer,” with eight. “Poor Things” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” garnered seven apiece.

In television, “Succession” earned the most nods with nine nominations, while “The Bear” and “Only Murders in the Building” pulled up next with five apiece.

Go here for a full list of nominees for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

What is different this year at the Golden Globes?

This year, there are two new categories: cinematic and box office achievement and best performance by a stand-up comic on television.

Another change: 25 of the competitive categories will have six nominees instead of five.

No one is being presented with either of the award show’s usual lifetime achievement awards this year — the Cecil B. DeMille and Carol Burnett Awards — but that is not a permanent change, according to a press release.

The voting body has also changed — according to the Golden Globes website, there are 300 entertainment journalists who are a part of the voting body representing 75 different countries.

The voting body is 47% female with 60% self-identifying as racially and ethnically diverse: 26.3% Latinx, 13.3% Asian, 11% Black, and 9% Middle Eastern. To be a part of the voting body, people have to be an experienced entertainment journalist working for a recognized international media organization and either living in the U.S. or overseas.

Who is presenting?

The event will be a star-studded one, as nominees and presenters attend the Golden Globes ceremony.

Presenters for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards are Amanda Seyfried, America Ferrera, Andra Day, Angela Bassett, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Daniel Kaluuya, Don Cheadle, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Florence Pugh, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez and Hailee Steinfeld.

Additional presenters include Hunter Schafer, Issa Rae, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Jonathan Bailey, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Kate Beckinsale, Keri Russell, Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Michelle Yeoh, Naomi Watts, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Patrick J. Adams, Ray Romano, Rose McIver, Shameik Moore, Simu Liu, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Will Ferrell.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com