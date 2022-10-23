What to Watch Sunday: CNN special on South Carolina’s Murdaugh murder case

Here’s what’s on TV tonight:

The Murdaugh Murders: A Twisted Tale of Power and Money (8 p.m., CNN)

For this CNN Special Report, Randi Kaye leads roundtable discussions of the Alex Murdaugh case, as the former Hampton, South Carolina, attorney sits behind bars facing charges including financial fraud and the murders of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and son, Paul.

Local reporters: Gathered for the conversation are some local reporters, who discuss the case. Included in that list of panelists are: John Monk, a reporter for The State in South Carolina for nearly 50 years; Mandy Matney, the creator of the popular “Murdaugh Murders” podcast; Matney’s co-host Liz Farrell.

Victims: Also included in the roundtable discussions are alleged victims or their family members, including:

Sandy Smith, mother of 19-year-old Stephen Smith , whose body was found lying in the middle of a Hampton County road in 2015. Smith’s death was initially deemed by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division as a hit-and-run, but Sandy Smith and her lawyer, Mile Hemlepp, believe the Murdaughs are involved.

Ginger Harriott Hadwin, the sister of the Murdaugh’s housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield . Satterfield allegedly fell and died outside the Murdaugh home in 2018, and Alex Murdaugh has been charged with financial crimes related to her death.

Alania Spohn and Jordan Jinks, who were also defrauded by Alex Murdaugh.

Attorneys: Local lawyers including Eric Bland, Mike Hemlepp, Joe McCulloch and Justin Bamberg, some of whom represent these alleged victims, also join the roundtable to discuss their clients and the power and the legacy of the Murdaugh family dynasty in South Carolina.

How to stream: The special report will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN OTT, and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. It will also be available On Demand beginning Monday, Oct. 24, to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

