How to watch the "super flower blood moon" total lunar eclipse

How to watch the "super flower blood moon" total lunar eclipse
Sophie Lewis
·3 min read

A spectacular full moon is fast approaching, with plans to grace the night sky on Sunday night. It marks not only a supermoon, but also a blood moon — thanks to a lunar eclipse.

The last total lunar eclipse occurred a year ago, on May 26, 2021. If the weather is clear, millions of skywatchers in the Americas, Europe and Africa will be able to view the total lunar eclipse on the night of May 15-16.

What is a blood moon?

According to NASA, a blood moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse, when the Earth is positioned directly between the moon and the sun, hiding the moon from sunlight.

During totality, the moon will be a faint, reddish glow, as red wavelengths of sunlight filter through our planet's atmosphere onto the moon's surface. At different moments during the eclipse, it could also appear to take on shades of orange, yellow or brown.

"When this happens, the only light that reaches the moon's surface is from the edges of the Earth's atmosphere," the space agency explains. "The air molecules from Earth's atmosphere scatter out most of the blue light. The remaining light reflects onto the moon's surface with a red glow, making the moon appear red in the night sky."

The total lunar eclipse is seen on May 26, 2021, in Auckland, New Zealand.&#xa0; / Credit: Phil Walter/Getty Images
The total lunar eclipse is seen on May 26, 2021, in Auckland, New Zealand. / Credit: Phil Walter/Getty Images

This month's full moon is also a supermoon, meaning it appears slightly larger and brighter than usual because it is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, known as the perigee.

It's also the flower moon, one of the names given to May's full moon due to the abundance of flowers associated with spring in the Northern Hemisphere. It has also been called the corn planting moon and the milk moon.

How to Watch

Unlike a solar eclipse, which requires special glasses in order to prevent eye damage, a lunar eclipse is safe to view with the naked eye — but binoculars or a telescope would also enhance the viewing experience.

The visible part of the eclipse will begin around 10:30 p.m. ET on May 15, NASA says, when the moon enters Earth's shadow. Totality, when the moon is fully covered by our planet's shadow, follows around midnight, lasting about an hour and a half.

It will end around 2 a.m. ET.

Eclipse visibility map for the May 15-16, 2022 total lunar eclipse. / Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
Eclipse visibility map for the May 15-16, 2022 total lunar eclipse. / Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

According to NASA, viewers in the Eastern U.S. will see the eclipse begin with the moon well above the horizon, while those in the central part of the country will see it start about an hour and a half after dark. On the West Coast, the moon will rise when totality is already underway, so the best views will be to the southeast.

So, East Coast viewers will be able to see the event high in the sky, but those on the West Coast should look for an unobstructed spot to watch from. According to timeanddate, this will be the longest prime-time total lunar eclipse on the West Coast this century.

But don't worry if you don't have an optimal view: NASA will be live streaming the event, showing off views from around the world and answering viewers' questions about the phenomenon.

Rare "super flower blood moon" lunar eclipse captured in stunning photos from around the world

Alabama Murder suspect recaptured; accomplice dead: CBS News Flash May 10, 2022

U.S. stocks sink over inflation concerns

Celebrity chef Mario Batali goes on trial for sexual misconduct allegations

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Climate change: 'Fifty-fifty chance' of breaching 1.5C warming limit

    Scientists say there's now a strong chance that the world will warm by more than 1.5C by 2026.

  • Trump ally slams Pompeo over criticism of Oz

    Richard Grenell, a staunch ally of former President Trump, criticized former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday for his remarks airing concerns about Mehmet Oz, the Pennsylvania Senate candidate backed by Trump. Pompeo criticized television’s Oz over his Turkish citizenship, accusing him of having ties to Turkey’s government. “It’s frankly unAmerican to suggest that…

  • Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial Scheduled To Start In June

    Eric Holder, the man accused of fatally shooting the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, will finally stand trial after multiple delays. According to the Los Angeles Criminal Court, it is set to start on June 2. The hearing will be at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles. In addition, a readiness hearing (also known as a settlement conference) is scheduled for May 19.

  • US Marshals Service helping secure Supreme Court following abortion draft opinion leak

    The U.S. Marshals Service will help the Supreme Court with security issues after last week’s leak of the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. After Politico published the draft ruling last Monday evening, the court and its justices have been beset with protests, including at some of their homes. “The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) has…

  • No exaggeration: Record lows at Lake Powell and Lake Mead call for drastic action

    Lake Powell's elevation requires immediate protective actions. Everyone will be asked to conserve to delay or reduce further mandatory reductions.

  • Martin Truex Jr. triggers massive wreck at Darlington

    Watch as Martin Truex Jr. triggers a multi-car pileup at Darlington Raceway, taking out multiple cars including Kurt Busch, Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin.

  • Putin urges stronger action to prevent wildfires

    Russian President Vladimir Putin urged authorities on Tuesday to take stronger action to prevent wildfires and increase coordination between various official agencies in dealing with them. Speaking in a video call with federal and regional officials, Putin emphasized that wildfires that hit Russia last year were the biggest in years and asked local governors to report on measures that were taken to increase fire safety across the country. “We can't allow a repeat of the last year's situation,” Putin said.

  • Satanic Temple to argue abortion is ritual in legal challenges to states that put up hurdles to procedure

    The Satanic Temple (TST) said its adherents should be permitted religious exceptions to perform religious abortion rituals in states that have put up barriers to the controversial procedure.

  • Runaway Guard Killed Herself as Cops Chased Her and Inmate

    Lauderdale County SheriffAlabama jail guard Vicky White fatally shot herself as she and escaped murder suspect Casey White were being chased by law enforcement in Indiana on Monday, ending an extraordinary 11 days on the run that captivated the nation.“We’ve captured them,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said in Evansville, Indiana, a five-hour drive from the Florence, Alabama, lockup the pair had vanished from.Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, Vicky White’s former boss, told re

  • Space telescope in home stretch of tests; early pics impress

    NASA's new space telescope is in the home stretch of testing, with science observations expected to begin in July, astronomers said Monday. The James Webb Space Telescope beamed back the latest test pictures of a neighboring satellite galaxy, and the results are stunning when compared with images taken by NASA’s previous infrared observatory, the Spitzer Space Telescope. Each of the 18 mirror segments on the new telescope is bigger than the single one on Spitzer.

  • A Monster Black Hole in a Galaxy 236 Million Light-Years Away May Have Just Flipped Its North and South Poles

    A Nasa team studying studying a galaxy named 1ES 1927+654 just documented some strange activity, which might be the result of changes in a monster black hole's magnetic field.

  • China is using AI and 3D printing to build a 590-foot-tall dam without the need for human workers, scientists say

    Using artificial intelligence, construction robots, and zero human labor, China is poised to complete the Yangqu dam by 2024, they said.

  • Take a Virtual Ride Toward Space in This Badass Slingshot

    SpinLaunch plans to use a giant centrifuge, instead of burning rocket fuel, to power a flight to space.

  • Electric eels inspired the first battery two centuries ago and now point a way to future battery technologies

    Prepare to be stunned by a technology that nature perfected. maradek/iStock via Getty ImagesAs the world’s need for large amounts of portable energy grows at an ever-increasing pace, many innovators have sought to replace current battery technology with something better. Italian physicist Alessandro Volta tapped into fundamental electrochemical principles when he invented the first battery in 1800. Essentially, the physical joining of two different materials, usually metals, generates a chemical

  • Your May 8 Weekly Horoscope Includes a Warrior-Like Shift in Momentum

    Despite the notorious effects that occur during a retrograde, there's a plus side to this cosmic phenomenon - that's right, Mercury is retrograde again, starting this week, and it's coloring much of your May 8 weekly horoscope. Now, it's no secret that just reading the word "retrograde" alone can cause stress, but it helps to look at the bigger picture of this astrological occurrence.

  • 321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

    321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

  • Scrawny Wheat Leads Texas Farmer to Pull Out the ‘Drought Paddles’

    (Bloomberg) -- With wheat harvest a few weeks away and heat nearing a record high, Texas farmer Allen Meissner knows what to do: bring out the drought paddles.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine VoteHe hasn’t used

  • Everything you need to know about the total lunar eclipse on Sunday

    A total lunar eclipse is coming May 15. Here are some quick facts to know that you can share with your friends and family.

  • Black hole hunters cast gaze at center of the Milky Way galaxy

    Residing at the center of our spiral-shaped Milky Way galaxy is a beast - a supermassive black hole possessing 4 million times the mass of our sun and consuming any material including gas, dust and stars straying within its immense gravitational pull. Scientists have been using the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), a global network of observatories working collectively to observe radio sources associated with black holes, to study this Milky Way denizen and have set an announcement for Thursday that signals they may finally have secured an image of it. The black hole is called Sagittarius A*, or SgrA*.

  • Portugal builds Europe's largest floating solar park

    STORY: This is Europe's largest floating solar park: 12,000 solar panels of the size of four soccer pitches floating on Portugal's Alqueva reservoir. Built by the country's main utility EDP, the project is part of Portugal's plan to cut reliance on imported fossil fuels.The panels on the Alqueva reservoir will produce 7.5 gigawatt/hours of electricity a year, with lithium batteries to store 2 gigawatt/hours.They will supply 1,500 families - about a third of the power needs of the nearby towns of Moura and Portel.Miguel Patena is EDP group director in charge of the project.“The cost of electricity of these type of projects is less than one-third, or 25%, of the cost of the fuel fired in power plants nowadays.”Solar panels mounted on lakes or at sea have been installed in range of places from California to China.Floating panels do not require valuable real estate and those on reservoirs used for hydropower are particularly cost effective as they can hook up to existing links to the power grid.Excess power generated on sunny days can also pump water up into the lake to be stored for use on cloudy days or at night.In 2017, EDP installed a pilot floating solar project on the Alto Rabagao hydro dam. It was the first in Europe to test how hydro and solar power could complement each other.“It’s the way the world, and Europe in particular, has to go to reduce the dependency of carbon fuels, of course, reduce the strategic dependency and of course reducing the prices of the pool markets.”