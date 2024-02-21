WATCH: Suspect who got away from APD during traffic stop arrested on flight from Miami

A man who escaped an arrest during a traffic stop in Atlanta was arrested a month later while on a flight from Florida.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Jan.19, Atlanta officers stopped a car on Interstate 20 near Glenwood Avenue for a window tint violation.

Bodycam video shows the moment when officers told the suspect, identified as Dorian Burley, 39, that he was going to be detained. Burley drove off.

Moments later, Burley reportedly wrecked his car, abandoned it in the roadway, and ran away.

APD said officers lost sight of Burley, and he would get away.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation later revealed that the car had been reportedly stolen out of Walnut Creek neighborhood in December. Officers were able to secure several warrants for Burley’s arrest.

On Saturday, authorities received information that Burley would be arriving on a flight from Miami, Fla. After police confirmed he was on the flight, the same officers, whom Burley had driven away from, got on the plane and arrested him.

Burley was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, felony fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, obstruction, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, failure to obey traffic control device, and illegal window tint.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: