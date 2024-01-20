WATCH: Suspect stretches before committing aggravated robbery at gas station

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The suspect of an aggravated robbery was caught on surveillance camera stretching before committing a crime.

On Dec. 21 around 2 a.m., a man arrived at a gas station in Houston, armed with a gun.

According to a complaint, as the victim was standing next to his car at the gas pump, the unknown man approached him, pointed a gun at him and pushed him to the ground.

The complaint also said the suspect grabbed the victim’s gold necklace and fled the area,

The Houston Police Department is still searching for the suspect as of this report.

