WATCH: Suspected drug dealer runs into Walmart in attempt to escape Volusia deputies

A suspected drug dealer in Volusia County led deputies on a pursuit from New Smyrna Beach to DeLand and finally ended at a Walmart in Ormond Beach.

Deputies said the driver, Laterrick Jones, fled from an attempted traffic stop Thursday morning in a silver Honda Accord after a New Smyrna Beach police officer saw it swerving on the road with the driver’s door open.

Jones nearly hit people on bicycles while he offered to sell them drugs, according to a report.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office called in their Air One helicopter to follow Jones, while deputies and officer continued their pursuit from a safe distance.

Deputies said the car continued to flee north on State Route 11, and headed back east on S.R. 40 to Ormond Beach, where Jones and his passenger decided to bail out in the busy parking lot of Walmart.

Video shows Jones sunning from deputies into the Walmart and then back outside, where he was arrested.

Deputies said that as Jones was running, he dropped several items, including a bag of drugs and a cellphone that was still actively scanning law enforcement radio traffic.

Jones was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and driving without a valid license, records show.

Deputies said Jones is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail with a total bond of $43,500.

