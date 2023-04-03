WATCH: Suspects lead Ga. police on chase after allegedly breaking into cars

Peachtree City wants drivers to think twice before trying to outrun the police.

The Peachtree City Police Department posted a video on its Facebook page showing officers chasing two men suspected of breaking into cars on Sunday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said Inisha Rumors Christopher,33, and Anthony Dixon, 34, were breaking into cars in two other counties and three different parks.

A citizen told authorities they noticed the pair trying to open the Line Creek Nature Center car doors.

Once officers arrived, the suspects immediately drove off. Dashcam video showed the black car blow past a stop sign.

TRENDING STORIES:

Peachtree City police were able to stop them by using a PIT maneuver.

Although the two suspects jumped out and ran away, officers were able to arrest them a short time later.

Peachtree City officials said the victims’ property was recovered.

Both Christopher and Dixon were taken to the Fayette County Jail. They are facing multiple charges, including obstruction, identity fraud, and theft of financial transaction cards.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: