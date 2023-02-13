WATCH: Suspects rob two women in elaborate distraction scheme at Medford supermarket

Police are asking for the public’s help after two woman were robbed by a group of suspects at a supermarket on January 27.

Medford authorities say two men and a woman worked in tandem to steal an unsuspecting victim’s wallet while she was shopping at Wegman’s around 3:15 p.m.

Video shows the group surround the victim in the produce section and as one man garners the victim’s attention, the other man and woman rummage through her cart and take her purse.

In a video taken moments later, the suspects can be seen waiting in the parking lot to rob another unsuspecting victim, using the exact same distraction strategy, Medford Police say.

Anyone with information about the trio is asked to call police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

