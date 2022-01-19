Watch: Suspects in Young Dolph murder case appear in court

Two people appear in court Wednesday for their suspected roles in the shooting death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee formally charged suspects Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith for their suspected roles in the murder of Dolph, whose legal name is Adolph Thornton Jr.

Both Johnson and Smith were indicted on first degree murder and counts of attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony and theft of property over $10,000, according to District Attorney General Amy Weirich's office.

Johnson was captured in Indiana on Jan. 11 after a coordinated investigation by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He also has an outstanding warrant for violation of federal supervised release out of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee.

The second suspect, Smith, was arrested on Dec. 9 in Southaven, Mississippi.

Thornton was shot and killed on Nov. 17 at Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis.

Ray Padilla is the digital producer for the Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Raymond.padilla@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @Ray_Padilla_.

