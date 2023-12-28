Watch A SWAT Battering Ram End A Highway Truck Chase In Texas

The dramatic conclusion of a police chase outside of Houston, Texas yesterday involved a SWAT battering ram and a lot of tear gas. The chase began when a Harris County deputy noticed a tractor-trailer stalled on I-10, according to KRIV. When the deputy turned his lights on, the truck’s driver started heading down the interstate and refused to stop. The truck weaved from lane to lane, seemingly attempting to shake the pursuer.

The tractor-trailer eventually came to a stop on I-10 in Channelview, about 15 miles east of Houston. Law enforcement used the opportunity to deploy spike strips to immobilize the vehicle as the driver decided to continue fleeing. The truck was up against the highway median with no way to escape, but the driver wouldn’t surrender himself. Even as the cab was peppered with gas pellets, the driver refused to leave and tried to accelerate away with the deflated tires spinning against the pavement.

