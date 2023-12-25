Watch: Sweet baby sloth cuddles with Santa

SAN ANTONIO (WJW) — A baby sloth recently got to meet Santa for the first time.

The San Antonio Zoological Society shared a video (seen at the top of the story) of the sweet moment the 10-month-old animal named Aluna got to have some cuddles from the man in red on Friday.

“Hello Aluna, Merry Christmas, how are you? Have you been a good girl this year? What would you like from Santa?” he asked the sloth.

Aluna was born on Valentine’s Day and lives at the San Antonio Zoo in San Antonio, Texas.

