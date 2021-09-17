Watch the sweet way this little girl reunites with her big brothers after school

Things were looking up this week (sometimes literally)! Here are some reasons why:

SpaceX made history (again)

SpaceX, the company founded by Elon Musk, launched four private passengers into space this week — giving Florida locals a brilliant evening launch view — making it the first time ever an all-civilian crew will orbit the Earth.

The crew of #Inspiration4 had an incredible first day in space! They’ve completed more than 15 orbits around planet Earth since liftoff and made full use of the Dragon cupola. pic.twitter.com/StK4BTWSA6 — Inspiration4 (@inspiration4x) September 17, 2021

It's probably safe to say this week has been out of this world for Jared Isaacman, a 38-year-old tech entrepreneur, Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old geoscientist, Chris Sembroski, a 42-year-old aerospace data engineer, and Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old physician assistant!

Broadway's performers made an emotional return to the stage...

This week, Broadway shows "Hamilton," "Wicked," "The Lion King" and more returned to the stage for the first time since March 2020, and the joy of seeing live theater left theater fans feeling like they could defy gravity.

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda was there to open the show again himself. Speaking to a cheering audience, he grew emotional. "I don't ever want to take live theater for granted, ever again," he said.

The TODAY anchors were there for the shows' reopenings, and Savannah and Jenna were even able to take their kids!

We can feel the love tonight!

... and a baseball player's return to a city he loves left us teary

San Francisco Giant Kris Bryant recently made an emotional return himself. At his first visit to play in Chicago since he was traded by the Cubs at the trade deadline, he couldn't hold back the tears — and he wasn't alone.

"Brb crying in the ballpark rn," the Detroit Tigers account commented on the video clip of Bryant.

You can visit the Hundred Acre Wood and stay in a "Bearbnb!"

As part of Disney's 95th anniversary celebration, Airbnb is offering a Winnie-the-Pooh themed "Bearbnb" in author A.A. Milne's inspiration for the original Hundred Acre Wood, Ashdown Forest in East Sussex, England.

There are even hunny pots in the cabinets, and naps are encouraged. We're sold!

This girl reuniting with her brothers after school is the best

Brittany Muddamalle's video of her daughter Emelia running to greet her big brothers as they walk home from school has been viewed almost 20 million times on TikTok, and for good reason.

We're not sure which is the best thing about this: Emelia's unbridled glee at seeing her "bubbys," or her brothers' obvious love and affection and pile of hugs for their "Emmy."

"Well this is everything," said one commenter, and we have to agree.

Michael Bublé adorably reminded us Christmas is coming

We love the way Michael Bublé, a father of three, is getting into the spirit and counting down — even if we did have a slight panic attack at the thought of getting ready to deck the halls.

Have a great weekend, everyone!

