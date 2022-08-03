Watch: Tampa jewelry store thieves steal more than $100,000 worth of items

Hillsborough deputies are searching for three people they say stole more than $100,000 worth of merchandise from a Tampa jewelry store in a smash-and-grab captured on surveillance video, and a fourth person who drove the getaway vehicle.

Three males wearing masks walked into the Citrus Park Town Center through the employee entrance on the south side of the mall around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and headed to Diamond Galleria, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

When they got to the jewelry store, they used hammers to break the display cases where “high-end watches” were kept, deputies said. After stealing merchandise valued at more than $100,000, they left the mall, again using the employee entrance.

A driver was waiting in a silver Nissan Murano between the 2020-2022 model years, the Sheriff’s Office said. The men got into the vehicle and the driver left in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the theft or the people involved is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, tips can be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.