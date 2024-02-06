Watch: Target removes educational toy that misidentified civil rights icons

Target will stop selling a learning game focused on civil rights leaders after a now-viral TikTok user highlighted some notable errors.

February is a special month for our community; it is the time when we celebrate our Black culture, heritage and rich history. There are some major retailers that try their best to enhance the story of Black history. But all of them do not do their homework when it comes to the details. This month, Target stores will stop selling a product celebrating civil rights icons after a now-viral TikTok user found some remarkable errors. Three civil rights icons were mislabeled on a learning toy: Carter G. Woodson, W.E.B. DuBois and Booker T. Washington. The TikTok user, a Las Vegas high school teacher of U.S. history, mentioned, “the incident underlines the importance of reviewing products before making them available to consumers — which would help avoid harmful errors like this down the road.”

