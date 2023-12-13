WATCH: Teen driver plows through Burlington Mall storefront; no injuries reported

Dramatic surveillance video shows the moment a juvenile driver crashed into an eye care store in Burlington on Tuesday.

Officers responding to the All-Eye Care Doctor store on Middlesex Turnpike around 10:45 a.m. for a report of a car into a building found a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander that had careened through the storefront and into the rear of the Relax the Back building, according to Burlington Police.

Customers and employees can be seen rushing to the aid of the driver and the passenger.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Investigators say the driver was a juvenile driving with a permit and the crash was accidental.

No charges are being filed at this time.

The building inspector responded to the scene to check the store’s structural integrity.

The All-Eye Care Doctor and Relax the Back stores will be closed to customers for the time being due to repairs.

