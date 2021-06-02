Watch: Teen fights off bear to protect dogs in California back yard

Phil Helsel
·2 min read

A Southern California teen pushed a bear off a wall after it got into an encounter with the dogs at the family's home over the weekend.

The incident in the foothills in the San Gabriel Valley, east of Los Angeles, was caught on home surveillance video.

Hailey Morinico thought her dogs were barking at other dogs, or a squirrel, but discovered it was a bear and two cubs they were barking at.

"I was like 'Oh my God, there's a bear, and it is taking my dog. It is lifting her up off the ground,'" Hailey told NBC Los Angeles.

The video shows the bears walking on the wall outside the home in Bradbury, a city that abuts the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains.

The dogs run at the bear and begin barking, the cubs retreat, and the bear appears to swipe at and pick up a small dog before Hailey runs and pushes the bear, which falls off the wall on the other side.

"The dog that the bear grabbed, she's the baby," Hailey told the station. "I have to protect the baby."

The bear, an American black bear, is an adult and probably weighs 150 pounds, said Rebecca Barboza, a wildlife biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The bears are common in communities near their natural habitats, like Bradbury, and in urban areas where they are seen those bears "pretty much use it as their home range," she said.

Barboza said from the video, it appears the dogs provoked the encounter and no action will be taken against the bear.

"The bear was protecting her cubs, she was reacting to protect her cubs and the dogs of course were reacting to protect their territory," she said.

The wildlife agency says that if a bear breaks into a home people should not confront it. If a bear is in a yard, people are advised to keep their distance and not approach.

People should never approach a bear, especially one with cubs, Barboza said. In places with bears, it's a good idea to keep pets inside.

California's black bear population is estimated around 30,000 to 40,000, the fish and wildlife department said. It's not known how many live in the Angeles National Forest, but there is a study underway to hopefully find that number, Barboza said.

Recommended Stories

  • California Teen Pushes Bear Off Wall to Save Her Dogs: 'This Is Actually Really Normal'

    "When I go over there to see what they're barking at, I'm like, 'That's a funny-looking dog,'" Southern California teenager Hailey Morinico recalled of the bear she fought off

  • Teen shoves bear that swatted family dog in California yard

    Hailey Morinico didn't hesitate when she saw a large bear facing off with her family dogs from the top of a wall in their Southern California backyard. The 17-year-old ran outside and shoved the bear away, then rounded up the dogs and went back inside her house in suburban Bradbury, east of Los Angeles. Two bear cubs are seen behind the bear while four smaller dogs bark and dart around the yard.

  • Teen talks about confronting huge bear

    The 17-year-old’s encounter in her own backyard was caught on camera. ABC News’ Megan Tevrizian has the details.

  • Video shows teenager fighting off bear that attacked her dogs

    ‘By the time I get there, the bear is literally picking up one of my dogs,’ girl says

  • Bear attacks and seriously injures man in his own garage, Colorado officials say

    The man went to close his garage door after noticing it was open, officials say.

  • 17-foot great white shark’s mysterious disappearance takes odd turn in mid-Atlantic

    Who knew it was so easy to lose a 3,541-pound shark?

  • Heatstroke symptoms, treatments and how to keep cool in the hot weather

    Long gone are the days where a British summer meant eating sand-flecked sandwiches on a rainy beach. The UK weather has changed dramatically and we can now expect heatwaves more often than before. While we can't wait to run to the nearest park for a spot of sun-worshipping, there is the very real danger we could get heatstroke due to the extreme heat. Heatstroke is a serious condition that is commonly caused by hot weather or exercise. In this state, the body is no longer able to cool itself down and the temperature reaches dangerously high levels. The condition could affect anyone, but babies, young children, people over the age of 75 and those with underlying health conditions could be at greater risk, according to Public Health England. But fear not. We have investigated the heatstroke symptoms and treatments, as well as how long the condition lasts, so you can feel prepared and survive the heatwave. Heatstroke symptoms If you sit out in the sunshine for too long, you might experience “heat exhaustion“”. This is where you may start excessively sweating, feel dizzy or nauseous, lose your appetite, experience cramps in your legs, arms or stomach and feel extremely thirsty. For heat exhaustion, the NHS says your symptoms should clear within 30 minutes of cooling down. Heatstroke, on the other hand, is more dangerous (but, thankfully, less common). If you suspect you or a friend has heatstroke, you may need to call 999. There is cause for concern when you start to exhibit these more extreme symptoms, as they may be signs of heatstroke: Feeling confused Becoming unresponsive or losing consciousness Having a fit or seizure Feeling hot but not sweating Having a temperature above 40C Having rapid or irregular breathing If you are not feeling better within 30 minutes, this may also be a sign of heatstroke and you will need to seek emergency medical attention. The NHS recommends that you call 999 if you exhibit these symptoms. If you fear your friend is suffering from heatstroke, give them first aid and put them in the recovery position. Read more: How to keep cool in a heatwave Treatment: How to cool down If you think someone you know may be suffering from heatstroke, you can first try to cool them down. Move them to a cool place, raise their feet slightly, and get them to drink plenty of water (sports drinks should also work). It may also be worth cooling their skin down by dabbing them with a sponge or spraying them with cold water. It's particularly useful to put such cold patches on the armpits and neck and then fan the moist areas.

  • There’s a 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse Coming Up, Here’s What It Means

    Mark your calendars because this Gemini season just got even more interesting. Not only will Mercury be in retrograde , but the skies...

  • Talented puppy fools everyone into thinking this is a photo

    This doggo decided to take part in the "make everyone believe it's a photo" challenge, and we have to say that he absolutely nailed it! What do you think?

  • Video captures bear wandering through neighborhood

    Several residents in Bucks County spotted a black bear cub roaming through their yards on Monday and Tuesday, a sight that police say is common this time of year.

  • Tesla Ignored Court Order to Monitor Elon Musk’s Tweets, SEC Says (Report)

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk continued to get the company into trouble with the Securities and Exchange Commission last year because of his reckless Twitter habits, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. The Journal reported Tuesday that it had recently acquired documents from last May when the SEC wrote Tesla a letter chiding the company for not complying with a court order to review his social media posts. In 2019 and 2020 Musk posted several tweets about Tesla’s stock price and its so

  • Wizards fan could be charged for running onto NBA court

    A basketball fan is facing possible criminal charges after running onto the court during an NBA playoffs game on Monday between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards, with the incident taking place on the heels of a Brooklyn Nets fan being charged with assault.

  • China scrambles to stop escaped herd of elephants from descending on city

    A herd of 15 wild elephants that walked 300 miles from a nature reserve in China's mountainous southwest were approaching the major city of Kunming on Wednesday as authorities rushed to try to keep them out of populated areas. Chinese wildlife authorities say they don't know why the herd left a nature reserve last year near the city of Pu'er, a region known for tea cultivation. The group was 16 animals, but the government says two returned home and a baby was born during the walk.

  • Canada says COVID-19 vaccine doses are 'interchangeable,' encouraging mix-and-match vaccines while the CDC still stands firmly against it

    Current CDC guidance currently recommends delaying the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine rather than mixing shots.

  • Tennis authorities violated law and human decency by forcing Osaka out of the French Open

    Naomi Osaka is a phenomenal tennis player who is trying to manage a health condition. She asked for a reasonable accommodation and instead got threats.

  • Belarusian journalist arrested on Ryanair flight says: ‘I was set up’

    Belarusian state television has released a new video of Roman Protasevich, a dissident journalist taken off a Ryanair flight and arrested in Minsk, showing him sticking to the official line that the forced landing of his plane in Minsk was a set-up of the West. Belarus last month scrambled a fighter jet, forcing Ryanair’s Athens-Vilnius flight to land in Minsk over a suspected bomb threat. Mr Protasevich, former editor-in-chief of the opposition mouthpiece Nexta, was arrested on the tarmac along

  • People who live past age 100 often have 1 trait in common: a penchant for routine, even unhealthy ones

    Maintaining a routine, even an unhealthy one, is key to longevity, a new book argues. Centenarians have sworn by daily whiskey, tobacco, and bacon.

  • Two Leading Manhattan DA Candidates Face the Trump Question

    Whoever wins the race to become the next Manhattan district attorney will take over one of the most contentious, highest-profile criminal investigations in the office’s history: the inquiry into former President Donald Trump and his business. Two of the leading candidates in the Democratic primary field, Alvin Bragg and Tali Farhadian Weinstein, have had past contacts with Trump’s administration — dealings that could become an issue if one of them becomes district attorney. Sign up for The Morni

  • Trump doubly jeopardized the GOP

    Republicans can't win with Trump, but they may also be unable to win without him

  • Lord Ashcroft’s daughter-in-law transferred to notorious Belize jail

    Partner of British billionaire’s son is facing charges of manslaughter in Belize