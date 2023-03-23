WATCH: Teens lead police on chase in stolen car in South Fulton

Dashcam video shows the moment police tracked down a pair of teenagers in a stolen car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It happened near Old National Highway just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Fulton County deputies and South Fulton police were made aware of a stolen 2019 Hyundai Elantra.

Dashcam video shows the moment the teens could be seen going in reverse in a parking lot, right in front of an officer.

TRENDING STORIES:

Moments later, the video shows the car driving off but later giving up.

The car was recovered and police arrested two 15-year-olds who were in the car without any injuries or further damage.

The suspects were taken into custody and released to the custody of their parents. Their identities have not been released because they are minors.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The South Fulton Police Department shared ways parents and guardians can talk with their children about juvenile crime:

Maintain open communication with their children about their activities and whereabouts.

Set clear expectations and consequences for their behavior.

Encourage participation in after-school programs or extracurricular activities that promote personal growth and development.

Foster relationships with their children’s friends and their families to create a network of support.

IN OTHER NEWS:



