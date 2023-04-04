WATCH: Teens taken into custody after allegedly stealing Hyundai, running from police

Two teens were arrested late Saturday night after allegedly stealing a car in Dayton.

Dayton police discovered a stolen vehicle at a Marathon Gas Station on the 100 block of North James H McGee Boulevard at around 11:35 p.m. on April 1.

Officers were alerted to the stolen vehicle by a Flock Safety System camera, according to a police report.

New dash camera video obtained by News Center 7 showed that as two Dayton cruisers approached a red Hyundai Elantra at a gas pump, two teens jumped out of the passenger side and started to run from police.

Body camera video showed an officer chase one of the teens in a white hooded sweatshirt for about 30 seconds. After catching up with them with his taser drawn, the officer orders the teen to the ground and places handcuffs on him.

A spokesperson for Dayton Police confirmed Tuesday that the suspects were 16 and 17 years old.

A police report indicated that the teens are facing receiving stolen property, obstructing official business and resisting arrest charges.