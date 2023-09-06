WATCH: Tense moments following August car chase in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has released the body and dash camera footage showing the moments following a short car chase in August.

The incident began when officers attempted to pull over a vehicle near SW 29th Street and Miller Avenue on August 24. From there, the driver didn’t comply and decided to run away, forcing police to begin a short chase.

“Our officer chased him a short distance and was able to contact him,” Sgt. Rob Robertson with the Oklahoma City Police Department said on scene. “They went to the ground in a struggle, during the struggle, the suspect produced a handgun which went off during the struggle.”

According OKCPD, footage from the body camera worn by Officer Alfredo Lopez-Soto shows how the incident went down. The video shows the altercation between Officer Lopez-Soto and one of the suspects, 34-year-old Logan Hathaway.

On August 24, the three suspects in the vehicle, Hathaway, Robin Palma, 57, and Alfonso Rodriguez, 46, were taken into custody.

Logan Hathaway. Image courtesy Oklahoma Co. Detention Center.

Robin Palma. Image courtesy Oklahoma Co. Detention Center.

Alfonso Rodriguez. Image courtesy Oklahoma Co. Detention Center.

“Officer Alfredo Lopez-Soto’s extensive training and unwavering will helped him survive an attack by a previously convicted, armed suspect.” said OKCPD on Facebook. “We are releasing body-worn and dash-mounted camera videos from this incident that exemplifies Officer Lopez-Soto’s courage and remarkable poise under pressure.”

