WATCH: Tense moments following August car chase in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has released the body and dash camera footage showing the moments following a short car chase in August.
The incident began when officers attempted to pull over a vehicle near SW 29th Street and Miller Avenue on August 24. From there, the driver didn’t comply and decided to run away, forcing police to begin a short chase.
“Our officer chased him a short distance and was able to contact him,” Sgt. Rob Robertson with the Oklahoma City Police Department said on scene. “They went to the ground in a struggle, during the struggle, the suspect produced a handgun which went off during the struggle.”
According OKCPD, footage from the body camera worn by Officer Alfredo Lopez-Soto shows how the incident went down. The video shows the altercation between Officer Lopez-Soto and one of the suspects, 34-year-old Logan Hathaway.
On August 24, the three suspects in the vehicle, Hathaway, Robin Palma, 57, and Alfonso Rodriguez, 46, were taken into custody.
“Officer Alfredo Lopez-Soto’s extensive training and unwavering will helped him survive an attack by a previously convicted, armed suspect.” said OKCPD on Facebook. “We are releasing body-worn and dash-mounted camera videos from this incident that exemplifies Officer Lopez-Soto’s courage and remarkable poise under pressure.”
