Watch the Tesla Model S Plaid crush 2 of the world's quickest motorcycles in a drag race

Tesla Model S Plaid. Tesla

The $133,000 Tesla Model S Plaid is the fastest-accelerating production car you can buy.

It hits 60 mph in under two seconds and hits 120 mph in under six.

Edmunds pitted the Plaid against two of the quickest motorcycles on the planet in a new video.

The 1,020-horsepower Tesla Model S Plaid can smoke any production car you pit it against. But is there a stock motorcycle that can beat the $130,000 super sedan in a straight line?

That's what Edmunds aimed to find out when it brought a Plaid and two of the quickest superbikes on the planet to the track for a recent video. (Watch the clip below.)

Both the Suzuki Hayabusa and the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R are tremendously quick, packing larger engines and more horsepower than many cars. They both claim a limited top speed of 186 mph and promise to demolish a quarter mile in under 10 seconds.

If any two-wheelers could stand a chance against Tesla's most off-the-wall vehicle yet, it would be these. Edmunds gave the Hayabusa and Ninja ZX-14R a fair shot by enlisting motorcycle drag racer Chris Moore for the tests.

Although the motorcycles could keep up with the Plaid at their best, neither could deliver a decisive win over the Tesla. The Hayabusa won one roll-on race starting at 40 mph, but it may have jumped the start. From a standing start, the Tesla was clearly quicker.

There is one edge that the bikes may have over the Plaid: longevity. Edmunds' Carlos Lago, the Plaid's driver, noted that the car's performance had degraded slightly after a handful of speed runs. Another pro is price. If you want to go outrageously fast and not drop six figures, both the Hayabusa and Ninja ZX-14R can be had for under 20 grand.

The main lesson to draw from Edmunds' tests: the Model S Plaid beats not only every four-wheeled vehicle, but any stock road-going vehicle you can buy, period. And that's not all that surprising, given that this is a four-door sedan that puts any Lamborghini, Ferrari, or McLaren to shame.

Another takeaway? Please don't try this at home.

Read the original article on Business Insider