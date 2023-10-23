How to watch the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros in game 7 of the ALCS

The road team has won each game in the American League Championship Series between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros.

The Rangers won 9-2 in game 6 of the ALCS thanks to another great start from Nathan Eovaldi . Max Scherzer will take the mound for the Rangers in game 7.

The game begins at 7:03 p.m. CT.

Here’s how fans can watch the game.

HOW TO WATCH IN PERSON

The Astros box office has limited tickets available beginning at $139 and tickets can be bought off secondary ticket markets like SeatGeek starting at $87.

STREAMING/LIVE TV OPTIONS

The game will be broadcast on FOX and can also be watched on FOX Sports app or website.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME BEING PLAYED

The Rangers will play the Houston Astros at 7:03 p.m. on Monday at Minute Maid Park in game 7 of the ALCS.