WATCH: Thief steals bag of cash from Girl Scouts selling cookies at Fort Worth Walmart

Fort Worth police have asked for the public’s help to identify a thief seen on video stealing a bag of cash from Girl Scouts who were selling cookies outside a Walmart on Sunday.

The theft was reported about 2 p.m. near the entrance of the Walmart store at 9500 Clifford St. in Fort Worth.

The video shows a young man approach a Girl Scout cookie stand, reach behind the table and grab the bag containing the girls’ cash earnings for the day, and then run into the parking lot.

Police described the suspect is described as 18-24 years old. He was wearing a gray hoodie and black beanie.

Police shared this image and asked for the public’s help to identify a young man seen on video stealing a bag of cash from Girl Scouts who were selling cookies outside a Walmart in Fort Worth on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

Police asked that anyone with information call Detective C. Magallon at 817-392-4837.

