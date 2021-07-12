Watch as thousands of fish fall from plane in ‘extreme’ lake stocking program in Utah

Mark Price
·1 min read

Fish are being dropped by the thousands from planes over Utah’s lakes, and footage of the aerial descent has become a guilty pleasure on social media.

State officials say the strange, but officially sanctioned, practice is part of an ”extreme fish stocking” program that dumps up to 35,000 fish at a time over “high elevation lakes across the state.

Video of a recent drop, posted July 9 on Facebook, shows the fish are literally spewed from the underbelly of planes — and then free-fall to earth.

“The fish are between 1-3 inches long, so they flutter down slowly to the water,” the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reported. “These lakes are not accessible by vehicle and other means of stocking.”

Fish navigated six dams on 250-mile journey from Oklahoma to Arkansas, officials say

Officials say they’ve been air dropping fish into lakes since the 1950s, and the survival rate is more than 95%.

The state’s video has gotten nearly 60,000 views in three days, inspiring every imaginable “skydiving fish” pun. There has also been growing speculation over what it’s like to get smacked in the head by the fish, with some people trying to calculate the force at which fish hit the water.

State officials didn’t say if anyone had ever been hit in a fish drop, but noted the hefty payload of fish and water weighs several hundred pounds.

“Just imagine fishing one of those lakes on a stocking day. Just minding my own business trying to catch dinner then smack! Right in the head with a baby flying fish,” Joshua Sheppard wrote on the state’s Facebook page.

“I just see a bunch of painful belly flops from high in the air!” Ed Price said.

“The tough part is putting those tiny parachutes on each fish,” Tony Dennis joked.

Shark that mysteriously vanished from Gulf of Mexico in March reappears off Delaware

Huge chunk bitten out of dolphin’s back is likely from shark attack along SC coast

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cameroon's fish farmers shaking up the market

    Wriggling red tilapia, swimming to the surface. Fisherman Boris Kamgo hopes these fish, farmed on the palm-fringed Dibamba river in Cameroon, will help curb the country's dependence on frozen importsSpicy grilled fish served whole is one of Cameroon's de facto national dishes, but around half of the some 500,000 tonnes of fish consumed per year is bought from abroad, while the rest is almost all wild-caught.He's part of a new government-backed aquaculture movement seeking to grab a larger share of the ever-growing market for fish in the country of more than 20 million people.The 32-year-old has travelled to China, the Netherlands and Vietnam to learn how to raise red tilapia and Pangasius- a breed native to Asia- that he realised would thrive in Central African waters."With this I think we can conquer the market, as filet it exports a lot, America buys a lot of it, Europe as well, and now we need to develop a fish that will feed us and earn money."Market dominance is a distant dream, but fish farming is on the rise across Cameroon with over 10,000 tonnes produced in 2020 compared with 5,000 tonnes in 2018, according to the fisheries ministry.Kamgo is also eager to share his expertise."We train our students here, this is a system I put together with retrieved local materials to train my students to reproduce the fish. Because where I trained, the technology is more advanced, we can't find that material here, so I decided to make a local system that can train people, enabling them to recreate it on their own."The government removed all customs duties on imports of aquaculture equipment to encourage the sector to scale up further earlier this year.

  • A couple says their Tesla Solar panels caused relentless leaks that led to mold 10 times the healthy limit, $115,000 in damages, and a long-running legal battle

    A couple who blame Tesla's solar panels for roof leaks and a mold infestation are now locked in a legal battle about ending their contract.

  • Slow-moving gator gets worn out stalking a frog, takes nap in road, Texas video shows

    “There’s nothing like a nap and a snack in the middle of a road trip.”

  • How did Charles Barkley’s $100K bet on himself turn out? It was a nail-biter.

    His swing was better, for certain. But not good enough to win him a pot of cash.

  • West's drought has no end in sight: 'If we do nothing, it’s going to be really bad'

    Drought in California, Utah, Nevada and other Western states has no end in sight. Water conservation is needed, but some fear it won't be enough.

  • Richard Branson and 3 crewmates flipped in zero-gravity and walked on the ceiling when Virgin Galactic's plane reached the edge of space - take a look

    Richard Branson, the first billionaire in space, and the VSS Unity crew spent five minutes bouncing around in zero gravity before returning to Earth.

  • Scientists: Pup births hopeful sign for Isle Royale wolves

    Wolf pups have been spotted again on Isle Royale, a hopeful sign in the effort to rebuild the predator species' population at the U.S. national park, scientists said Monday. It's unknown how many gray wolves roam the island chain in northwestern Lake Superior. Park officials said last fall that at least two pups likely were born in 2019.

  • Our climate change turning point is right here, right now

    People are dying. Aquatic animals are baking in their shells. Fruit is being cooked on the tree. It’s time to act In April, California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a news conference in the parched basin of Lake Mendocino, where he announced a drought emergency for Mendocino and Sonoma counties. On July 8, Newsom added nine more counties to the state’s emergency proclamation. Photograph: Kent Porter/AP Human beings crave clarity, immediacy, landmark events. We seek turning points, because our minds are

  • The tiny Alaskan island fighting for its future

    "It's a little rock out in middle of the Bering Sea. Twelve miles long, three miles wide. It's high, we've got cliffs that top a thousand feet. And it's got millions of birds and it's got thousands of seals.’’''My name is Patrick Pletnikoff. I was born here on St. George Island in 1948.’’The remote, fog-shrouded and weather-beaten St. George Island may be rich in wildlife, but there’s not many humans left there to protect it.That’s apart from mayor Pletnikoff, who hopes that his long-cherished vision for reviving the island’s tiny economy, and its declining colonies of northern fur seals, might now have a fighting chance of success.With President Joe Biden pledging to protect 30% of U.S. land and sea by 2030, Pletnikoff is pushing the federal government to designate Alaska's first marine sanctuary around St. George.He says this could unlock a new "conservation economy" based on eco-tourism, sustainable fishing, and field trips by scientists studying the stark impacts of climate change in the Bering Sea. "Marine sanctuaries are very significant, and we believe in order to preserve the value of what people refer to as the 'Galapagos of the North', we need to have a designation, something that will allow protection and something that will allow us to preserve and have a voice in that decision making process."Generations of Alaska’s indigenous Unangan people worked in harsh conditions in the commercial seal harvest on St. George until it was banned in the 1980s.With the island’s population now down to about 50 people, some doubt that tourism will be enough to reboot the economy.The fishing industry is also wary, saying the waters off St. George are already among the most rigorously managed in the world.Scientists are still puzzling over why the island’s seal population has declined dramatically since the 1950s.Regardless, many islanders believe industrial trawling is at least partly to blame.Laurance Prokopiof is public works director on St. George and a former fisherman. "The whole process of going after the sanctuary status was to push the big fishing fleet, trawling fleet away from the island. Right now, the limit we have out here is three miles. So you can watch these guys going back and forth out there scooping everything up. Basically, that's it, just to get them away from the island and try to get our stocks to recover, whether or not that is too late for that, we don't know. I mean, fishing is dismal out there now, versus 10 years ago."And far greater disruption may be in store from a source that no sanctuary can prevent: climate change.With Bering Sea winter sea ice shrinking to its lowest level in millennia and marine heatwaves coinciding with mysterious die-offs of puffins and other seabirds, rising temperatures are playing havoc.Still, Pletnikoff believes that combining indigenous knowledge with modern science could be the best hope of protecting St. George's furred, feathered and flippered inhabitants from the challenges ahead. "Yeah, this could be a reconciliation, this could be a point where we recognise that we need to help you, help you preserve that environment, help you preserve the animals on which you depend, which you depend on for life to eat, to sustain yourselves; very much like they [the animals] need our help now to get out there and to have the prey species available to them so they can sustain themselves. We're going to be their spokesman. I want to be their spokesman."

  • Red tide runs rampant across Tampa Bay again

    Red tide is impacting humans' own everyday lives — beyond impacting our wildlife — in ways large and small.🐟 St. Pete has removed more than 15 tons of dead fish from its waterways.🏝 Hillsborough County closed the beaches at Apollo Beach Nature Preserve and E.G. Simmons Conservation Park on Friday due to public health concerns.🏖 The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement Saturday night, in effect through tonight, advising people to avoid going into the water in coastal southern

  • Aaron Rodgers finishes 24th at American Century Championship

    Rodgers scored 34 total points after making six birdies, 20 bogeys and two double bogeys over 54 holes in Lake Tahoe.

  • The Doors Guitarist Robby Krieger Readies First-Ever Memoir

    Set the Night on Fire: Living, Dying, and Playing Guitar With the Doors arrives October 12th

  • Nearly 200 campers needed preventative shots after a rabid bat was discovered at a Nebraska zoo

    One of the 186 campers who stayed at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium awoke on the night of July 4 to find a wild bat flying around her head.

  • California wildfire grows by 20,000 acres, destroys 20 homes

    The Beckwourth Complex Fire, fueled by a Western heat wave, crossed into Nevada and was 8 percent contained.

  • 2022 BMW X5 Black Vermilion Edition is, well, distinctive

    It features a satin black paint scheme, but the vertical slats in the grille are painted a lurid red, which is matched by red brake calipers. The black and red scheme continues inside with black leather and red piping and stitching. Or, for only $100 more than the Black Vermilion, you could have the V8-powered M50i.

  • Tampa, St. Pete didn’t flood or spill sewage in Elsa like they used to during storms. Why?

    TAMPA — Remember the summers of 2015 and 2016? They were wet — and nasty — in Tampa Bay. Three weeks of daily rain in 2015 and Tropical Storm Colin and Hurricane Hermine the following year ended up with Tampa and Boca Ciega bays, the Hillsborough River and city streets on both sides of the bay being polluted with sewage and floodwaters. Five years later, weeks of heavy rain and Tropical Storm ...

  • What Gossip Girl Gets Right About Teaching at New York City's Most Elite Schools

    A teacher and private tutor with decades of experience working with wealthy families weighs in what the show gets right and wrong about the country’s most exclusive private schools.

  • A Frasier Revival Starring Kelsey Grammer Is Happening

    Here's what we know so far.

  • Matt Fitzpatrick's Sunday hope: Win Scottish, fly to London for Euro final

    Matt Fitzpatrick shares the 54-hole lead with Thomas Detry at the Scottish Open, but he also has tickets to Sunday night's Euro soccer final.

  • Along St. Petersburg’s waterfront, the park is quiet but the smell is strong

    ST. PETERSBURG — The 9 a.m. bayside air reeked of dead fish. Megan McDonald smelled it as she approached the park with her friend’s two dogs, and walked up to the concrete seawall and looked down at the water. There were thousands of tarpon and snook floating sideways. “I didn’t expect it to be like this,” said McDonald, 27. The six volleyball courts, usually full, had only two in use. “Where ...