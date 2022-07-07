What to Watch Thursday: New ABC true-crime series opens with Durham’s Abaroa case

Here’s what to watch tonight:

The Fatal Flaw: A Special Edition of 20/20 (10 p.m., ABC)

This new four-part series uses firsthand accounts from journalists and law enforcement officials to recount the twists and turns of selected criminal investigations, focusing on “breakthrough moments that led investigators and police to each killer’s doorstep.”

According to ABC, the show uses miniature dollhouses of crime scenes to take viewers through the homicides and the clues left behind that helped investigators identify the killers. The cases include a “cereal killer” who poisons his victim with breakfast cereal and a “black widow” who frames her daughter for the deaths of her two husbands.

The first episode, called “The Eyes Have It,” revisits a well-known case out of Durham: the murder of Janet Abaroa in 2005 and the trial of her husband, Raven Abaroa. Janet was found stabbed to death in the couple’s Durham home in April 2005. Raven’s trial resulted in a deadlocked jury and mistrial, and he later took an Alford plea to avoid a second trial. The case hinged on clues surrounding Janet’s contact lenses. You can read a timeline of the Janet - Raven Abaroa case here.

Flanked by his attorney, Amos Tyndall , left, and with law officers nearby, murder suspect Raven Abaroa, 30, stood before Durham Superior Court Judge Ronald Stephens during a first appearance Tuesday.

The series features commentary from ABC News contributors Elizabeth Vargas, Ryan Smith and Matt Murphy. Episodes stream the next day on Hulu.

