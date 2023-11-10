Watch: Tom Daley’s husband in altercation with BBC presenter

Footage of Tom Daley’s husband in an altercation with a BBC presenter in a nightclub in Soho has been released.

Dustin Lance Black, an Oscar-winning screenwriter, was cleared of assault on Thursday after he was accused of twisting presenter Teddy Edwardes’s wrist “very hard” on August 18 last year.

The judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court dismissed the charge, citing inconsistencies in Ms Edwardes’s evidence.

On Friday, the Crown Prosecution Service released footage of the incident, which occurred in Freedom bar in central London, showing Black being punched in the back of the head by the presenter.

The footage shows Black in a heated discussion with Ms Edwardes, with Olympic gold medallist Daley trying to diffuse the situation.

Dustin Lance Black (left) and Tom Daley seen arriving at the City of Westminster Magistrates Court, London on Wednesday - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

Black then appears to reach out towards Ms Edwardes, spilling her drink. Moments later she can be seen chasing after him through the door of the nightclub and striking him on the back of the head.

It was an agreed fact in the case that Ms Edwardes, who presents the Big Pride Party Agency on BBC Three, punched Mr Black in the back of the head.

She received a police caution for the punch, the High Court was told, and posted to her thousands of followers on social media that she had “chosen violence” in the incident.

Ms Edwardes presents the Big Pride Party Agency on BBC Three - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

District Judge Louisa Ciecora told the court on Thursday: “(Edwardes) said in her evidence at one point that she could not remember a wrist grab.

“She then said that she was sure that it did happen - and that was an obvious contradiction.”

She also said the CCTV footage was “not clear” due to “the angle of the camera”.

Black, 49, who won his Oscar in 2008 for the film Milk, denied wrongdoing and insisted he had been reaching for Ms Edwardes’ drink, not her wrist, as he believed she was drunk and out of control.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.